Edinburgh care home couple in their 90s reveal their secret to a happy marriage for Valentine’s Day

“Honesty and space” were some of the relationship tips included in advice from a couple at an Edinburgh care home, when they enjoyed a very special Valentine’s Day celebration.

Love was in the air when the team at Care UK’s Lauder Lodge, on Wakefield Avenue, arranged a special celebration for Jean and Leslie Cruickshank, 92 and 93, who have been happily married for 69 years.

The couple met in 1953 while working together at the city council, after Leslie invited Jean on a first date—a night of dancing at the Beach Ballroom on Union Street in Aberdeen.

It was “love at first sight” for Leslie, and Jean added: “I thought he was lovely, but I was not ready to settle down!”

Three years later, in 1956, Jean and Leslie got married in the North Church in Aberdeen, in an intimate ceremony surrounded by their nearest and dearest. Together they had one daughter, Ann, and two sons, Leslie and Bryan, and they now share five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Jean’s career saw her work for Aberdeen City Council, and she enjoyed going for walks and out with her friends in her free time, while Leslie was a doctor at his local GP and loved to play golf.

To mark their 70th Valentine’s Day together, Jean and Leslie were encouraged to reminisce about the early days of their relationship and reveal their secrets to a long and happy marriage.

Jean said that the secret to a long and happy marriage is “to respect each other as individuals and to give each other space and time.”

Care UK’s Lauder Lodge, on Wakefield Avenue

Leslie added: “You have to be very careful in case you make a mistake. One has to be sure, absolutely sure. It develops and it gets better and better. It’s an inner feeling that just can’t be described.”

They also shared three pieces of advice to young couples today: “Honesty, happiness in your own heart and to know it’s the right person.”

The heart-warming event, dedicated to love, laughter, and lasting relationships, had Jean and Leslie filled with excitement as they were dressed to the nines to enjoy champagne, cocktails, and canapés. Adding to the ambience of the event, the dining room was filled with heart-shaped balloons and there were rose petals scattered on the tables.

Anees Riaz, Home Manager at Lauder Lodge, said: “Jean and Leslie are such a wonderful couple who are madly in love with each other – it’s a delight to see their faces light up when they talk about each other or when the other walks into the room.

“Here at Lauder Lodge, love is certainly in the air, and it’s been wonderful to encourage so many of the residents to reminisce and share fond memories from their own marriages and relationships. Many wise words were shared that have certainly given us food for thought.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to Jean and Leslie for sharing their stories, and their invaluable relationship advice!”

