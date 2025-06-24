Edinburgh care home invites local community to baa-rilliant summer fete

By Taylor Johnson
Contributor
Published 24th Jun 2025, 09:31 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 15:52 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A care home in Edinburgh is hosting a fun-filled summer fete, featuring some utterly ‘ewenique’ guests.

Care UK’s Cairdean House, on Redford Road, Colinton, is inviting the community to a fun-filled, family-friendly afternoon Saturday, June 28. from 2pm-4pm.

Live entertainment will be in full swing, with a performance from Margo Butterfly Music, while guests can enjoy a delicious barbecue in the home’s garden, along with other refreshments.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Craft stalls will also be available to browse on the day, with items such as wax melts and homemade cards available to purchase, and those feeling lucky can take part in a tombola.

Cairdean House care home, in Colinton, is opening its doors to the community for a garden feteplaceholder image
Cairdean House care home, in Colinton, is opening its doors to the community for a garden fete

Children attending the summer fete can look forward to face painting, a bouncy castle and the chance to meet and feed some very special guests at Cairdean House – a friendly flock of visiting sheep, brought along by Jennie, the home’s Lifestyle Coordinator.

Angela Burns, Home Manager at Cairdean House, said: “We’re really looking forward to our summer fete later this month and can’t wait to welcome the local community to join residents for an afternoon of festivities in the garden.

“With live entertainment, a sizzling barbecue and a whole host of activities for the entire family, including our visiting sheep, it’s set to be an afternoon of shear joy!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cairdean House has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives. The newly refurbished home provides full-time residential, nursing and specialist dementia care, as well as short-term respite care, with luxury facilities including a cinema room, hair and beauty salon and café.

Related topics:EdinburghColinton
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice