Edinburgh care home invites local community to baa-rilliant summer fete

A care home in Edinburgh is hosting a fun-filled summer fete, featuring some utterly ‘ewenique’ guests.

Care UK’s Cairdean House, on Redford Road, Colinton, is inviting the community to a fun-filled, family-friendly afternoon Saturday, June 28. from 2pm-4pm.

Live entertainment will be in full swing, with a performance from Margo Butterfly Music, while guests can enjoy a delicious barbecue in the home’s garden, along with other refreshments.

Craft stalls will also be available to browse on the day, with items such as wax melts and homemade cards available to purchase, and those feeling lucky can take part in a tombola.

Children attending the summer fete can look forward to face painting, a bouncy castle and the chance to meet and feed some very special guests at Cairdean House – a friendly flock of visiting sheep, brought along by Jennie, the home’s Lifestyle Coordinator.

Angela Burns, Home Manager at Cairdean House, said: “We’re really looking forward to our summer fete later this month and can’t wait to welcome the local community to join residents for an afternoon of festivities in the garden.

“With live entertainment, a sizzling barbecue and a whole host of activities for the entire family, including our visiting sheep, it’s set to be an afternoon of shear joy!”

Cairdean House has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives. The newly refurbished home provides full-time residential, nursing and specialist dementia care, as well as short-term respite care, with luxury facilities including a cinema room, hair and beauty salon and café.