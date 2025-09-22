Edinburgh care home makes bold investment in residents’ wellbeing

Resident Mona Adair and Balanced Physio Bernadette O'Neill

Residents at one of Scotland’s most luxurious care homes are stepping into a new era of wellbeing, thanks to a bold investment in their physical health.

Cramond Residence, located in Edinburgh, has unveiled a dedicated physiotherapy gym – transforming a lounge into a vibrant space designed to help residents stay stronger for longer.

Already, the specialist equipment is proving popular with residents, helping them rebuild strength, mobility and confidence as part of the wider physiotherapy offering.

Ross Bijak, General Manager at Cramond Residence, said: “The idea came directly from listening to some of our residents, and our physiotherapy partners.

New gym room at Cramond Residence

“We’re already seeing residents gain confidence, move more freely and enjoy their sessions in a way that just wasn’t possible before. We could see the demand and the opportunity to do something far more impactful and really took that onboard.”

A standout feature of the transformed space is a £10,000 state-of-the-art exercise bike, usually found in elite rehab clinics or high-performance sports centres.

The ground-floor suite has now been fully refurbished in consultation with Balanced Edinburgh, who provide expert one-to-one therapy on-site. Every detail has been carefully thought of, from slip-resistant flooring and therapy bars to wall mirrors and guided physio videos.

The new suite puts an end to scheduling clashes and brings clinical-quality therapy into a calm, private and bespoke setting.

Gym room exterior

Judith at Balanced Edinburgh, said: “We collaborated closely with the team at Cramond to create a space that meets the needs of both residents and therapists. From the flooring and mirrors to the overall layout, every aspect has been designed to enable focused, effective therapy.

“This dedicated space allows us to deliver consistent one-to-one sessions without interruption, helping residents to progress more steadily and confidently. It’s already making a noticeable difference.”

The new space has also allowed for a wider range of session times, increased privacy and a stronger therapeutic focus – especially important for residents undergoing rehab or recovering from injury.

Staff training on the new equipment is already under way, ensuring every team member can confidently support residents in getting the most from the facility.

Richard Annan, Client Liaison Manager at Cramond Residence added: “This is a real leap forward for us. Residents are already using the new equipment and feeding back on how it’s helping them day to day.

“When providing any service, we want to ensure we are giving residents the kind of environment and support that most people wouldn’t expect from a care home. We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve built here, and even more excited about the impact it will have.”

Cramond Residence offers a wide range of activities tailored for dementia care, enhancing residents' quality of life and providing relief and support through specialist facilities and trained staff.