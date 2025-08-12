Edinburgh care home opens its doors to locals to celebrate prestigious ‘Veteran Friendly’ accreditation

An Edinburgh care home has achieved a prestigious accreditation and is opening its doors for a special morning.

On Tuesday 19th August, from 11am – 12pm, Care UK’s Murrayside on South Beechwood, Corstorphine, is inviting the community to celebrate its recognition for excellence in tailoring care for Veterans.

Murrayside is the first care home in Scotland to receive ‘Veteran Friendly’ status – a landmark achievement that reflects its commitment to recognising and supporting those who have served in the Armed Forces.

Guests will be welcomed to a coffee morning, with tea, coffee and cakes. It’s a chance to enjoy meaningful conversation, connect with residents, and celebrate the spirit of community.

Among those joining the morning are representatives from Help for Heroes, Veterans Community Café, The Defence Medical Welfare Service, and Dreghorn Barracks – all of whom play an important role in supporting Veterans locally.

Suzanne Welsh, Home Manager at Murrayside, said: “We’re always grateful for an opportunity to strengthen our relationships with the community, and this event is a chance to do just that.

“Achieving Veteran Friendly accreditation is a proud milestone for the whole team and being the first care home in Scotland to do so makes it all the more special. It’s a reflection of our ongoing commitment to recognising and supporting those who have served, and it holds personal meaning for many of our residents.

“We’re keen to honour everyone who played a part in this achievement and to celebrate the incredible contributions of Veterans past and present. We’re looking forward to welcoming guests for what promises to be a memorable and meaningful morning.”

Murrayside has officially received ‘Veteran Friendly’ status for meeting eight standards laid out in the Veteran Friendly Framework (VFF), a collaboration between Armed Forces charities Royal Star & Garter and Royal British Legion, and NHS Veterans’ Covenant Healthcare Alliance (VCHA), with funding support from the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust.

The VFF framework involves noting Armed Forces status within residents’ care plans, addressing social isolation, and signposting residents and their relatives to relevant support services, such as their local Royal British Legion branch and other charities that provide support for veterans and their partners.

Murrayside care home, which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, has been specially designed to support residents in living active and fulfilling lives, while also promoting independence. It incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies, and has its own cinema, hair and beauty salon, café and namaste rooms.

To find out more about Murrayside, please contact Customer Relations Manager Cliona Robertson on 0131 516 2487, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/murrayside.