Edinburgh care home praised by inspectors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A care home in Edinburgh has received the Care Inspectorate’s seal of approval – just months after the team was awarded a prestigious national award.

Care UK’s Murrayside, on South Beechwood, was rated ‘very good’ during an unannounced inspection by the Care Inspectorate in two key areas: residents’ wellbeing and the care team.

The ratings come just months after the home was crowned ‘Best for Nursing Care’ in the Care Home Awards 2024, which recognise teams and individuals that epitomise excellence, innovation, dedication and outstanding contributions within the care sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ensuring the home stood out from the competition and impressed the inspectors, was its Namaste care programme, which was introduced last year. The scheme aims to engage residents living with dementia via their senses and emotions through hand massage techniques and soft, relaxing music. As part of the home’s person-centred approach to care, it is estimated that more than 200 sessions are delivered to residents each month on average.

Murrayside

Inspectors praised the range of activities on offer at the home, as well as other resident-centred initiatives. For example, residents can also make wishes – both big and small – on the home’s Wishing Tree, enabling them to reminisce about past hobbies and interests, or take on new challenges. As part of the initiative, the Murrayside team have taken residents to the theatre, Edinburgh Zoo, and even to the Oriam Sports Performance Centre to meet members of the Scottish rugby squad.

The report highlighted the home’s warm atmosphere, and the high standards upheld by the whole team – from housekeeping and maintenance to chefs and nurses. In addition, Care Home Awards judges were impressed with the quality of the specialist dementia training delivered to all team members by the home’s Dementia Champion, Evelyn Heron. Evelyn, who was named Care UK’s Carer of the Year, is also the driving force behind several adjustments throughout the home to enable residents to lead fulfilling lives no matter their ability. This includes creating ‘destination points’ within the home to encourage residents to independently take up hobbies such as birdwatching and DIY.

A relative commented: “Our experience of Murrayside, from initial contact to my mother moving in, has been terrific. The home is of an exceptional standard, and all the staff are very caring and friendly. Nothing is too much trouble for the residents or family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suzanne Welsh, Home Manager at Murrayside, said: “We pride ourselves on delivering outstanding care, and we’re so happy that our commitment has been recognised – both by inspectors at the Care Inspectorate and judges at the Care Home Awards.

“Becoming one of the best dementia care homes in Scotland is one of our goals, and I couldn’t be prouder of how hard the whole team works to help us reach it. Every single individual here goes above and beyond to enable residents to lead fulfilling lives, so it’s truly amazing to see their commitment being recognised and rewarded.

“We’ll be celebrating this one with residents and families – in true Murrayside style!”

Murrayside care home, which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, has been specially designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence. The care home incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities, and has its own cinema, hair salon, café and Namaste rooms.

To find out more about Murrayside, please contact Customer Relations Manager, Cliona Robertson, on 0131 516 2487, or email [email protected]