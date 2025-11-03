Edinburgh care home receives glowing praise from inspectors

Cramond Residence in Scotland

Dementia care specialists impress inspectors at recent evaluation

A LEADING care home in Edinburgh has received glowing praise across all key areas following a recent unannounced inspection by the Care Inspectorate.

Following an unannounced visit by the Care Inspectorate, Cramond Residence has been rated “Very Good” in every key category, first class professionalism and service across all major areas in the home.

The luxury care home, which offers first class specialist dementia care in a homely environment, opened in 2018. Ross Bijak, General Manager at Cramond Residence said: “We’ve built this environment by listening, staying true to our values, and surrounding ourselves with people who truly care. Our team is always finding new ways to make life better for our residents.

Cramond residence interior

“It’s not about overcomplicating things, it’s about doing the right things with heart and compassion, every single day. That’s what this result represents.”

Inspectors observed staff delivering personalised care with patience and dignity, describing the atmosphere as calm and respectful. They noted genuine relationships between staff and residents, with support delivered at each person’s pace.

The report highlighted standout strengths across the board, from electronic medication systems that boost safety and independence, to regular physiotherapy sessions supporting strength and mobility.

Also highlighted the home’s tight-knit staffing model, where carers and nurses work in sync – supported by a robust induction, mentoring and ongoing training. Staff also complete specialist programmes including dementia-skilled practice.

Ross added: “The report result has been a real boost for the team. It’s confirmed what we already know – that we’re doing things right and residents are in good hands.

“The credit belongs to the staff. They’ve built a culture that people notice the moment they walk through the door.”

Purpose-built for £8m, Cramond Residence is based in the Edinburgh suburb of Cramond and adopts a small-group living philosophy with a major emphasis on socialisation.

Recent months have also seen the home invest further in resident wellbeing through two significant improvements, the introduction of a brand-new minibus, a state-of-the-art gym space, and their very own sports bar.

The minibus has already become a firm favourite among residents and staff alike, enabling regular outings to local attractions, social events and scenic destinations across the city and beyond. The increased mobility has opened new opportunities for engagement and connection.

Cramond Residence prioritises the residents’ needs and offers a tailored activity programme that combines a luxury hotel ambiance with the comfort of home living.

To find out more about Cramond Residence, please visit: https://cramondresidence.co.uk/