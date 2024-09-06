Edinburgh care home resident celebrates 100th birthday with family at Milford Care Home

A cherished resident of Milford Care Home in Edinburgh marked an extraordinary milestone as she celebrated her 100th birthday with a beautiful afternoon tea, surrounded by her loving family and fellow residents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doris Moffat was born and raised in Dagenham, East London. She spent her early years working as a dental technician before dedicating herself to raising her loving son, Alex. She became a proud grandmother of two and has always placed family at the heart of her life.

Reflecting on her century-long journey, Doris shared the secret to her long life, which she attributes to “eating well, walking, and the love of my family.” This simple yet profound philosophy has guided her through the many stages of her life, from her career in East London to her retirement in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doris moved to Scotland with her husband in October 2008, a decision she made to be closer to her immediate family. Tragically, just two months after their move, Doris’ husband passed away. Despite this heartache, she found solace in her family and the beautiful surroundings of Scotland.

Doris and her family

The centenarian’s birthday celebration at Milford Care Home was a heartwarming affair as Doris was joined by her family, some of whom had travelled from as far as Cornwall to celebrate with her. Together they enjoyed a special afternoon tea in her honour.

Doris, 100, said: “Turning 100 is such an exciting milestone, but what truly makes it special is having my loving family here with me. I'm overjoyed that they’ve travelled all the way from England to Edinburgh to celebrate this day together. Being surrounded by those I love means the world to me."

Doris also shared one of her fondest memories—a humorous anecdote involving her late husband.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "I’ll never forget the time I saw my husband bump into a lamppost after a good night out. He looked at it and said, ‘Excuse me, sir.’ That always brought a smile to my face!”

Doris and her cake

Kelly Skellet, manager at Milford Care Home, said: " Doris is such a wonderful person, and it’s heartwarming to see her surrounded by her loved ones on her 100th birthday. The afternoon tea with her family and fellow residents truly reflects the close-knit community we have here, and we’re honoured to share in her joy on this special day."

Renaissance Care has 17 homes across Scotland in areas including Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Lanarkshire.

The private care homes vary in size and style, ranging from small boutique-style residential care homes with 20 rooms to larger purpose-built care homes for assisted living offering specialist nursing and dementia care.