Edinburgh Care Home Residents Enjoy a Visit from Miniature Shetland Ponies

Queens Manor care home, on Queensferry Road, was full of fun when two miniature Shetland ponies came to visit. Residents at Queens Manor Care Home were pleasantly surprised to see their new furry friends roaming around the home as John and Elaine from Therapy Ponies Scotland paid a visit with Wilson & Flicker.

Residents, staff and visitors alike loved seeing them wandering the home and into rooms, paying everyone a special visit.

Resident Frank Heathcote was surprised by Flicker as he appeared in his room: “It’s not everyday you see a Shetland pony in your come walking into your room – he was so friendly and soft!”

Senior Head of Lifestyle & Enrichment, Shannon Cullen said: “Our residents really loved their visit from the adorable pair. We are such an animal loving home and knew that having the two miniature Shetland ponies here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus. We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we reconfirmed the level of enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”

Resident Joyce Shand was very excited by the little duo: “I have always loved ponies and horses of all sizes and today was great! It was wonderful that Wilson & Flicker were able to come into see everyone. I really enjoyed seeing them trotting along the corridor and seeing them both wearing their little shoes!”

Queens Manor care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Queens Manor Care Home provides residential care and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays.