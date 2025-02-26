Edinburgh care home residents enjoy ‘truly heartwarming’ football quiz at Hibernian Football Club

Three Murrayfield House residents are dedicated Hibernian Football Club fans

Residents at HC-One Scotland’s Murrayfield House Care Home, in Edinburgh, enjoyed a Football Memories quiz to celebrate the rich history of Scottish football for those with a passion for the sport.

Three Murrayfield House residents are dedicated Hibernian Football Club fans. The three residents enjoyed a trip down memory lane during the quiz, as they reminisced about their love for the game and their favourite team.

The event was particularly special for Murrayfield House resident James, also known as 'Jimmy', McLauchlan, who is a former football coach, and he had the privilege of working alongside some of the biggest names in football. During his coaching career, Jimmy had the opportunity to meet legendary football figures like Sir Alex Ferguson.

Murrayfield House residents inside Hibernian Football Club's Easter Road stadium

Alex Miller, the esteemed former Hibs manager, personally invited Jimmy to coach for him at a semi-professional team. His dedication and contributions to football were fondly remembered during the event, where he was recognised by one of the staff members.

They shared a heartfelt conversation about Jimmy’s coaching days, which brought back cherished memories for the former coach. The event was a wonderful experience for the residents, providing them with an opportunity to reconnect with their passion for football while enjoying a bit of friendly competition.

Fiona Truesdale, HC-One Scotland’s Murrayfield House Care Home Manager, said: “We love seeing our resident’s faces lit up when they spoke about their favourite memories, and for our football fans, this quiz was a perfect way to celebrate their love of the game. Seeing Jimmy recognised for his contributions to Scottish football was truly heartwarming.”

