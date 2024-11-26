Edinburgh care home residents host intergenerational poetry session that’s plot on

Residents at a care home in Edinburgh have been reading a collection of special poems to local youngsters.

Children from Colinton Primary School’s year three class visited residents at Care UK’s Cairdean House, on Redford Road, for an intergenerational reading session.

On the day, resident Rodger Beattie, aged 92, read poems written by his late wife, Mary Beattie, including ‘Moving House’, ‘Care’, ‘Dogs – Mans Best Friend’, ‘Teddy’, and ‘Favourite Time of Day’.

Rodger and Mary got married in 1976, after meeting while working at Edinburgh Zoo.

Rodger said: “I thought the kids would like to listen to the poetry as some of these included animals. It brought back many memories of my wife, and it made me feel very emotional and proud.

"It was great to see the children enjoying these – we used to read these on New Years Eve and at Christmas in my house. I always feel proud when the poems are shared with others as I feel proud of her work. Poetry will always mean a lot to me.”

Taylor Baker, Deputy Manager at Cairdean House, said: “We always enjoy opening our doors to the local community, so it was fantastic to be joined by children from Colinton Primary School.

“Intergenerational activities are incredibly enriching for all ages and provide a fantastic opportunity for residents and children to build friendships. The youngsters were able to soak up the wonderful poems and the residents benefited from gaining a different perspective from the children. It was fantastic to host this session and see the two generations to spend time with one another.

“Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the reading session, and we were delighted to bring back many happy memories for Rodger. We all hope that we have helped the children to continue building a love of reading.”

