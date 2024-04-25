Edinburgh care homes receive Top 20 accolade in annual awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual carehome.co.uk awards are based on reviews from care home residents as well as their friends and family. Colinton Care Home and St Margarets Care Home, which are part of Brighterkind Care, have scores of 9.9 and 9.8 out of 10 respectively, with reviewers praising the excellent standards of care and the kind-hearted team at the homes.

Some of the reviews submitted by family and friends include: “My father was given the best possible care from his first day to his last in Colinton Care Home. He was treated with dignity, respect and gentle banter by all the staff, whether nursing, caring or auxiliary. Staff also ensured that I was well informed of any changes to my father's health and well-being and were always guided by what would achieve the best outcome. All staff are warm and empathetic to residents and their family members. I cannot recommend Colinton more highly.

“The staff were wonderful to my gran while at St Margaret's. Thank you for looking after her so well. Everyone was so approachable, the food was delicious, and the care home had a homely feel to it. Would recommend the home.”

Colinton Care Home’s manager, Elizabeth Cass, said: “We are thrilled to receive this award and would like to thank everyone who took the time to review us and of course our wonderful team, who provide extraordinary care for our residents and always with big smiles.

“This award is really special because it is based on the opinions of residents living in our home and their family and friends. The positive reviews show how our commitment to truly getting to know our residents and providing individualised care, along with a variety of activities to help residents enjoy a fulfilling day, make for a happy home.”

Colinton Care Home is located in Spylaw Road, EH10 and provides residential, nursing, palliative, respite and dementia care.