Edinburgh charity on recruitment drive
The charity has vacancies for full-time and part-time support workers to work with the organisation’s clients who have multiple disabilities and sensory impairments. Candidates are welcome to apply whether they have experience in the care sector or not.
Full training is given and competitive rates of pay are offered. After a qualifying period employees have the opportunity to gain industry recognised qualifications at SVQ2 and SVQ3 level.
Sara Al-mashat, development manager at Visualise said: “We are keen to speak to anyone looking for a fulfilling career in social care. We offer industry leading working conditions and we consistently obtain high ratings from the Care Commission.”
Visualise will also be exhibiting at the Edinburgh Careers Fair (October 16, Assembly Rooms, George Street, Edinburgh) where you can meet the team for a chat about openings.
Established in 1987, Visualise is small charity supporting those with multiple disabilities and visual impairments within Edinburgh and East Lothian. The charity operates 24/7 housing support, day centres and supported living services.
Details of current vacancies can be found on Indeed, visit www.visualise.org.uk or call 0131 475 2310.