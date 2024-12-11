Edinburgh charity unveils bold youth mental health strategy

By Scott Douglas
Contributor
Published 11th Dec 2024, 09:36 BST
Updated 11th Dec 2024, 09:40 BST

Youth organisation launches new inclusive and accessible mental health support

An Edinburgh-based youth mental health charity has unveiled an ambitious new strategy designed to create meaningful and accessible support spaces for young people across the city.

U-evolve, which has supported more than 200 young people aged 11-21 each year since 2015, is marking a pivotal moment in its mission with the launch of its comprehensive 2025-2028 strategy.

The charity offers tailored services such as mental health coaching, counselling, art therapy, drop-in sessions, and specialised workshops, breaking down traditional barriers to mental health support.

U-evolve's AGM held at Norton ParkU-evolve's AGM held at Norton Park
U-evolve's AGM held at Norton Park

The new strategy focuses on creating both physical and metaphorical spaces where young people can feel supported and empowered to take control of their mental well-being.

Earlier this year, the charity made the move to Norton Park, Edinburgh’s first office complex dedicated to charities and social enterprises, operating from the carefully restored Victorian school building.

Susie McIntyre, Chief Executive of U-evolve, said: “Our new strategy is about creating space - both physical and metaphorical - where young people can feel genuinely supported and empowered to take control of their mental health.

“Our move to Norton Park provides the ideal foundation for this transformative approach. The environment here inspires collaboration and innovation, enabling us to focus our resources and energy where they’re needed most- supporting the young people of Edinburgh.”

Crowd at Norton Park for U-evolve's AGMCrowd at Norton Park for U-evolve's AGM
Crowd at Norton Park for U-evolve's AGM

With a strong emphasis on listening to young people and involving them in decision-making, the strategy reflects a commitment to inclusivity, kindness, and continuous learning.

Part of this is done through Young Voices, a focus group centred around listening to the issues that matter to young people.

A young person benefiting from U-evolve’s work said: “I think Young Voices helps U-evolve realise the struggles that young people have today with Mental Health.

“Being a part of Young Voices Team, has improved my confidence and especially around talking about mental health. It has helped me reflect and look at some problems that other young people have that I would not think of otherwise.”

Board of U-evolve's young people's workBoard of U-evolve's young people's work
Board of U-evolve's young people's work

The charity's move to Norton Park symbolises a new chapter of growth and innovation. By reducing operational costs, U-evolve can invest more resources directly into supporting young people's mental health and is now better positioned to extend its critical mental health services with renewed momentum.

Keith Robertson, CEO of Norton Park said: "We're proud to provide a professional home that enables organisations like U-evolve to focus entirely on their crucial mission. This strategy demonstrates the potential of charities when given the right support and environment."

For more information on how to support U-evolve visit u-evolve.org or follow the charity on Instagram @uevolvescotland

