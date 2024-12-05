Edinburgh charity welcomes Duchess as New Royal Patron

Duchess of Edinburgh steps into historic role with leading charity

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A RENOWNED disability charity has welcomed Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh as its new Royal patron, continuing a longstanding connection with the Royal Family.

The Duchess of Edinburgh’s appointment comes as a significant moment for Capability Scotland, which has been at the forefront of supporting disabled people for over 75 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Royal patron, Prince Philip, The late Duke of Edinburgh, supported the charity for over six decades which included visits to Capability Scotland’s facilities, such as the opening of Upper Springland in Perth, and the 60th-anniversary celebrations in 2006.

Duchess of Edinburgh at Capability Scotland

The Duchess of Edinburgh has already demonstrated her interest in the charity’s work, with recent visits to its Riccarton campus and Craigmillar Hub.

During her visit to Craigmillar earlier this year, Her Royal Highness engaged with service users and staff, toured the sensory and art spaces, and received a heartfelt gift created by those supported at the hub.

As Royal Patron, The Duchess will lend her support to Capability Scotland’s mission, attending key events such as its 80th-anniversary celebrations and engaging with the charity’s transformative work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her role will also include recognising and celebrating the efforts of the charity’s staff and volunteers.

Prince Philip at Capability Scotland c.1960s

Brian Logan, Chief Executive of Capability Scotland, welcomed the news, highlighting the importance of the ongoing Royal support: “We are incredibly honoured to welcome The Duchess of Edinburgh as our new Royal Patron. Her passion for championing the rights of disabled people and her connection to our cause is inspiring.

“The Duchess has already shown great interest in our work through her visits, engaging with the people we support and learning about the wide range of services we provide.

“Her involvement will undoubtedly help us shine a spotlight on the challenges faced by disabled people in Scotland, while also celebrating their achievements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This appointment continues a remarkable legacy of Royal support for Capability Scotland, which began with The late Duke of Edinburgh more than 60 years ago. Her Royal Highness’s patronage is a testament to the importance of our mission, and we look forward to working together to create a more inclusive and equitable society for disabled people.”

Duchess of Edinburgh at Capability Scotland

Capability Scotland has been championing the rights of disabled people since its foundation in 1946. It provides essential services across the country, helping individuals live independently and achieve their goals.

The charity is recognised as a leader in fostering inclusivity and ensuring everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

Capability Scotland has been delivering exemplary care, support, and education for disabled children and adults with complex needs across Scotland for over 75 years.

Find out more about Capability Scotland here: https://www.capability.scot/