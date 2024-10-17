Edinburgh community greener and cleaner thanks to environmental efforts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A community in Edinburgh is greener and cleaner thanks to the efforts of one of the city’s social landlords.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The activity at Kane Wynd, in Niddrie, was organised by Wheatley Homes East and saw the social landlord’s Neighbourhood Environmental Team (NETs) staff team up with the City of Edinburgh Council.

The area has a local estate management plan and partners, including Wheatley Homes East, Police Scotland and the City of Edinburgh Council all took part in the events to clean-up the area with members of the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day of action saw volunteers take part in a series of activities, following feedback from Wheatley tenants, including weeding, power washing and applying fresh bark to help improve the environmental areas in the estate.

Wheatley's NETs staff out in Kane Wynd in Niddrie

Laura Henderson, Managing Director of Wheatley Homes East, said: “It was great to see our customers join staff from Wheatley and partners at the City of Edinburgh Council for our latest environmental action day.

“Our NETs service has proved to be hugely popular, and it is great to see so many of our customers not only supporting the work, but also having their say on improvements to the areas they live.

“This work certainly doesn’t go unnoticed and the response from our customers to these efforts has been overwhelmingly positive and shows the difference it makes in our communities.”

In 2023/24, more than 1200 tonnes of bulk waste was collected and over 14,000 stairwells cleaned by the NETs across Edinburgh and West Lothian.