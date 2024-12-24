Edinburgh company Apex Hotels Donates £10,000 to Crisis UK This Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This Christmas, Apex Hotels is spreading the spirit of giving by donating £10,000 to Crisis UK, the national charity dedicated to ending homelessness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hotel group chose to redirect its corporate gift budget to make this meaningful contribution, reflecting its ethos of charity and giving back to the community.

After a successful year of growth, Apex Hotels is expressing gratitude to its partners, clients, and suppliers by donating to Crisis which will support their important work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Halkyard, Executive Director of Brand, Fundraising, and Marketing at Crisis, said:

The team at Apex Hotels presenting Crisis with a cheque

“We’re incredibly grateful to Apex Hotels for their support this Christmas. This comes at a time when the need for our services has never been more important, with over a quarter of a million households currently experiencing the worst forms of homelessness in Britain.

“Thanks to the generosity of Apex Hotels can continue to provide warmth, companionship and vital support to help people rebuild their lives away from homelessness – both at Christmas and all year round.”

Kim Davis, Group Director of Sales at Apex Hotels, added:

“At Apex Hotels, we believe in using our success to give back to those in need. We have strong charity values as a company and, this year, feel that giving back is more important than ever. Instead of spending money on corporate gifts, we’ve chosen to support Crisis and the vital work they do and hope that our clients, partners and suppliers will be proud of their involvement. Homelessness is an issue that impacts thousands across the UK, and we are happy to contribute towards making a difference this Christmas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £10,000 donation will help Crisis deliver essential support and services to those facing homelessness this winter, including providing food, warmth, and tailored advice to help individuals build brighter futures.