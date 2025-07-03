Edinburgh crowned the best city In Scotland for elderly care

A brand-new ranking of the top care homes in Scotland has just been revealed, giving families long-overdue clarity on where to find truly exceptional elderly care. Overall, five Edinburgh homes have been celebrated for excellence in care across the UK.

Lauder Lodge Care Home is leading the way. It has been named one of the top five care homes in the UK and is praised for its exceptional care standards.

The list, launched by leading Elderly Care Platform Lottie, is part of a celebration revealing the top 100 care homes in the UK. It offers a transparent, data-led review of the best-performing care homes across the UK, considering everything from regulator ratings to staff and resident wellbeing and digital innovation.

Edinburgh’s Top-Rated Care Homes, According to Elderly Care Finder Lottie:

Lauder Lodge Care Home

Lauder Lodge has been named one of the UK’s top five care homes for its consistently high standards of care. Offering residential, nursing, and dementia support, it has been rated Very Good by the Scottish Care Inspectorate and praised by Lottie’s care experts. Families and residents frequently comment on the quality of care, which puts this home at the forefront in the Quality of Care category.

Trinity House Care Home

Recognised for operational efficiency and its outstanding facilities, Trinity House stands out in the Operational Excellencecategory. From an on-site salon and private cinema to a varied and engaging activity schedule, it’s considered one of the UK’s leading homes when it comes to comfort and amenities.

Murrayside Care Home

Murrayside is a perfect example of how great care and fulfilling experiences go hand in hand. With a positive culture and a focus on both resident and staff wellbeing, it’s made its mark in the Workplace Culture category.

Manor Grange Care Home

Manor Grange supports a wide range of care needs while maintaining a personalised approach for every resident. Its commitment to tailored support makes it a standout in the Quality of Care category, among thousands of homes reviewed across the UK.

Pine Villa Care Home

Pine Villa has been highlighted for its strong scores in Quality of Care, especially resident wellbeing and safety, securing its place not just among Scotland’s top-rated homes, but among the best across the UK.

“The launch of Lottie's Top 100 Care Homes is about recognising the incredible dedication of care professionals who make a real difference in people’s lives every day. Choosing a care home can be one of the most challenging decisions families face. That’s why our top 100 care homes are based on robust data, reviewing key criteria such as regulator ratings, facilities, and staff feedback to give families trustworthy insight into homes that deliver exceptional care in their area,” says Will Donnelly, Co-Founder of Lottie.

With care costs in Edinburgh averaging £1,870 per week, it’s more important than ever that care seekers have transparent, reliable information they can trust. Lottie’s Top 100 Care Home Rankings are designed to provide meaningful insight, helping families in Edinburgh and beyond find the best care option for their loved ones.

Lottie’s data-led evaluation reviewed care homes nationwide, assessing ten key criteria that matter most to families when choosing care. These include regulator ratings, enquiry response times, staff wellbeing, resident feedback, digital presence, and operational strategy.

Homes were recognised across four categories: Quality of Care, Operational Excellence, Digital Impact, and Workplace Culture.

“To be named among the Top 100 from over 14,000 care homes nationwide is a huge achievement. These care homes are not just meeting residents’ needs, they’re redefining later living by creating vibrant and supportive communities that deliver exceptional care and experiences.

“Congratulations to Lauder Lodge, Trinity House, Murrayside, Manor Grange, and Pine Villa for their well-deserved national recognition in Lottie’s 2025 Top 100 Care Home Index,” concludes Donnelly.

Explore the full list of Lottie’s Top 100 Care Homes here: https://lottie.org/lottie-awards/2025/