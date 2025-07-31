Edinburgh cyclists clean up rubbish to leave active travel route in fine Fettle

This week saw a bike ride with a difference, as a group of Edinburgh cyclists got together for a litter-picking trip, joining Fettle Bike Repair to clear trash Edinburgh trails

The environmentally-driven cycling and trail team Trash Cat joined forces with Fettle Bike Repair to host the event in celebration of Fettle’s new Edinburgh workshop. The riders met at the Dundee Street workshop for coffee and pastries before heading to the coast and back. The dynamic group headed up the Roseburn Path and national cycle route 1 to Cramond, returning via Silverknowes and Drylaw.

Over the course of the ride, the cyclists covered over 30km, picking up discarded litter along the way. By the end of the trip the group had collected 244 separate items of rubbish. It was all brought back to Fettle’s workshop where it was separated and recycled or disposed of properly.

The group ranged in age from 18 to 45 and rode a variety of bikes, from gravel to hybrids. But they all had one thing in common – every participant helped in picking up litter. Trash Cat added to the fun of the event by creating a special geo-cache treasure hunt for the route. On returning to Fettle, prizes were awarded for success in the hunt, as well as in collecting rubbish.

Nelson Rodriguez, manager of Fettle’s Edinburgh workshop, said: “Not much can beat a cycle ride out to the coast taking the bike path, I love heading out on the trails when I’m not working. But it’s really dispiriting to see rubbish just carelessly dumped. We were delighted to host this event with Trash Cat and very grateful to everyone who came and joined us – you can really see the difference they made.”

Hari Milburn, founder of Trash Cat said: “This was Trash Cat’s first time in Scotland, and we’re incredibly grateful to Fettle for supporting the event. It’s a unique ride—full of fun and silliness, but with a focus on clearing trash from the trails. It was a real pleasure to share the experience with Edinburgh’s riders, and we’re already looking forward to coming back soon!”

Fettle is now open at 109 Dundee Street, next to the Kwik Fit centre. Anyone needing servicing, repairs or advice on any type of bike can call the team on 0131 381 3731 or book an appointment at fettle.cc