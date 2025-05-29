Edinburgh diner chain expanding

Edinburgh diner chain Hollywood Burgers and Shakes is expanding into West Lothian.

Already with two venues in the capital, the popular eatery launches its first site outwith the city later this summer in Bathgate town centre.

It is expected the move will create at least half-a-dozen jobs.

Hollywood opened its doors for the first time in Edinburgh in 2022 on Dalry Road, with a second diner following in Musselburgh 12 months ago.

The new addition to the Bathgate hospitality scene will be based in a former insurance brokers office located in Mid Street and will offer the same extensive selection of delicious smash burgers and milk shakes it has become renowned for in the past three years.

The diner will offer sit-in, collection and takeaway options.

Work is already underway transforming the premises and owner Mohammed Shoaib said: “We have been thinking of opening outside of Edinburgh for some time now and are excited by our plans for West Lothian.

“The new diner will be situated in the middle of Bathgate and will offer something new and exciting to the town and surrounding areas. It’s a big move for us and I’m looking forward to bringing our special burgers to an even bigger customer base.”