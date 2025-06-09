Edinburgh ED staff reunite after 22 years

As the door closed 22 years ago at the old Royal Infirmary at Lauriston Place, there was an eerie silence in the Emergency Department. As the last department to move out, staff had mixed emotions about moving to the new hospital as their hearts lay in the fabric of the old building that had served them for years. Most admitted it was no longer suited to the demands of being one of the busiest A&E departments in the UK, but as they packed up and moved out, the tears began to flow at the thought of never being back.

So on Friday, June 6, when more than 100 staff walked back through those familiar doors, there was nothing but sheer joy and delight. Now breathing new life as The Canopy Kitchen & Courtyard Restaurant, staff entered with awe and amazement at how their beloved department had changed.

It was fabulous to see them walk through that door with such huge smiles. The joy of being back amongst so many familiar faces was evident from the start. Doctors, nurses, ambulance staff, police, admin, porters and radiography staff once again formed that solid bond which once made them such a formidable team. They came from as far as Australia, England, Ireland simply to reconnect.

Staff feedback was unanimous about the event. "It was so surreal being back after nearly 30 years away but seeing everyone again...it felt just like yesterday."...."how many work reunions can get the chance to have an evening with old colleagues in the very place they all met"...another doctor who came over from Ireland for the event and who is an ED Consultant of more than 30 years experience said: "I was once told I had no future in A&E but I came to work in Edinburgh and I've never looked back!.

Professor Colin Robertson, former Senior ED Consultant in his address on the night spoke of how he had met many ex staff throughout his travels who had praised the strength and success of the integrated multi disciplinary teamwork they had experienced in the old royal and he went on to say that "we certainly had something unique here...something special...something none of us will forget".

Of course there's really nothing of the old department left as it has been replaced by a chic, upmarket eatery, but the memories were so strong that everyone naturally began to orientate themselves once again.

Frequent shouts of "this was Resus!" or "that's my office" could be heard above the laughter as well as screams of sheer delight as someone recognised a long lost pal.

There's no doubt that our staff from this era were a solid team. Dr. Keith Little, now deservingly and rightfully enjoying retirement was a pioneer in Emergency medicine bringing the concept of pre hospital care to Edinburgh when he moved here in the 1970s.

The public of Edinburgh, Lothians and Fife became used to the sight and sounds of Medic One flying through our streets with ambulance, police or fire services by our side. In fact, the public came to own it as they generously put their hands in their pockets to support the renewal of vehicles over the years.

Dr Little attended and was delighted to enjoy the company of so many medics he had personally trained and mentored over the years.

Suffice to say, food when you had time to eat it, was always a hot topic in ED. Whether it be the fresh morning rolls delivered every day at 5am from a local bakery or a fish and chip tea from The Central Chippy.

On Friday, however, there was no cramming in a quick bite between emergencies as everyone enjoyed the fantastic food served up by the Canopy Catering staff, headed up by chef Lukasz Kolacki and front of house Team Manager, Simon McQuaker.

Tracey Ritchie, Restaurant Manager was incredibly attentive to detail ensuring all requests were accommodated and executed a terrific night. The staff were professional, discreet and highly efficient and said on several occasions just how much they had enjoyed the evening.

The evening ended with all staff walking out the door, this time with smiles and joy of a night filled with such wonderful memories but also plans to return on a regular basis to once more enjoy the new life this building now enjoys.

Organiser of the event, Margaret Watkins (former ED Senior Charge Nurse ) said: "It took me a moment to walk through these doors again in April when I first considered the idea of a staff reunion.

"The years of my life I spent here not only as an ED nurse but as a proud student nurse, junior ward nurse and ultimately an ED senior Charge Nurse since 1982 came rushing back just in that moment. The emotions, the hussle and bustle of daily life and the relentless shiftwork, all so fresh again in my mind.

"Tonight has been nothing short of amazing. The laughter...the memories.. the joy of people reconnecting after so many years is a very real and happy experience. Stepping back in time, rekindling friendships helps to bring people closer. We had so much in common and so little time to appreciate it back then but now, we have been able to do that. It's been an unforgettable journey which I for sure will never regret or forget. A wonderful opportunity...a truly memorable occasion. "

1 . Contributed Ex SCNs Shona Jones and Margaret Watkins catch up with radiographer Kathryn Stewart Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed enjoying the opportunity to reconnect are Hugh Guild, Jackie Montgomery, Shirley Boyd and Julie Dixon Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed reunited again ! Nursing staff Margaret Rose Singh, Louise Herbert and Lisa Claire Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed A sad night 22 years ago Photo: Submitted Photo Sales