Edinburgh employability programme opens to help local people into work

People looking for work in the Edinburgh area have been given a helping hand thanks to an innovative employability programme at a national food redistribution charity’s network partner.

The Building Skills for the Future programme at FareShare’s network partner in Edinburgh, FareShare Central & South East Scotland, is funded by Yorkshire Building Society and is designed to support, equip, and prepare people for employment through work experience, qualifications and CV and interview skills workshops.

FareShare Central & South East Scotland is operated by homelessness charity Cyrenians.

The 6-week programme offers participants the opportunity to get work experience in a warehouse and kitchen environment, learning skills such as picking and packing, logistics, stock management, and core cooking skills. Attendees will also have the opportunity to obtain Food Hygiene and Manual Handling accreditation.

Susan Allen, CEO of YBS with George Wright, CEO of FareShare at one of the charity's regional hubs

The programme also offers CV workshops and mock interviews, and attendees who complete the course will be supported to apply for jobs with companies in FareShare’s network of contacts throughout the food industry. Programme participants will be referred by FareShare’s network of over 8,000 charities.

FareShare is the UK’s biggest charity tackling the environmental problem of food waste for social good. The charity redistributes edible surplus food from the food industry - that would otherwise go to waste - to local charities across the UK. In addition to providing food, these charities help tackle the root causes of poverty and provide vital services including lunch clubs for older people, community kitchens, breakfast and after school clubs, domestic violence refuges, and homeless shelters.

Susan Allen, Chief Executive of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We’re delighted that the Building Skills for the Future programme has opened its doors in Edinburgh. The programme, which is being delivered through seven of FareShare’s network partners will help improve employability prospects and help to deliver greater financial wellbeing for thousands of people across the UK.

“The Building Skills for the Future programme gives people the opportunity to gain valuable work experience, work towards accreditation and develop important skills through CV writing and interview practice. As a mutual, our purpose is to provide real help with real life and this programme could prove life-changing for those who complete it.”

George Wright, CEO at FareShare, said: “Our employability programmes support people who may be vulnerable into good, sustainable work, addressing one of the root causes of poverty. The services offered help individuals maximise their strengths, overcome barriers to employment and take advantage of opportunities that can transform lives.

“In areas where the cost-of-living crisis has hit hard, these opportunities will be instrumental not only in improving outcomes for individuals, but also in helping FareShare get more good-to-eat surplus food to people. Yorkshire Building Society will make a vital contribution to our employability programme and help thousands of people seek long-term employment, as part of our vital work to provide a hand up not a hand out.”

Yorkshire Building Society has partnered with FareShare until June 2026 and aims to raise £1million to fund the Building Skills for the Future programme. The programme will be delivered in seven of the charity’s regional network partners, including London, South West (Bristol), Milton Keynes, Yorkshire (Leeds and Barnsley), Edinburgh, and Cymru (Cardiff) and Merseyside (Liverpool).

In addition, the partnership will fund an outreach programme offering free, face-to-face sessions and workshops helping participants overcome financial hardship by supporting the building of important skills such as job searching and improving financial wellbeing. It’s hoped that the two programmes will help 2,500 people improve their employability and help them become more financially resilient.