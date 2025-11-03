Edinburgh eye experts goes behind the scenes Frankenstein production

Heather Muir with the Frankenstein mural in Glasgow.

Heather Muir, a contact lens technician at independent practice, Cameron Optometry in Edinburgh, has gone behind the scenes on the UK set of Frankenstein, their second involvement in a major production in the past year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seasoned expert in contact lens handling, Heather Muir, together with locum, Alison MacDougall, worked on the set of Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, alongside the outstanding prosthetics and makeup team to advise on handling and ensure the safe insertion and removal of the cosmetic lenses used on set throughout the shoot within the UK.

The duo worked with A-lister, Jacob Elordi, and talented young actor, Christian Convery, providing them with specialist contact lens care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using their expertise to safeguard the cast’s eye health during the demanding filming process, the team from independent Edinburgh-based practice, Cameron Optometry, continued the same high standard of care that Heather had also recently brought to the set of another Netflix success, Department Q.

Now streaming on Netflix, Frankenstein is a dark and visually striking reimagining of a classic story that is captivating audiences worldwide. Edinburgh’s famous streets feature often throughout the film, including scenes shot in the Old Town, the Royal Mile, Parliament Square, St Giles Street, and the High Street.

Alongside locations in the capital, Frankenstein also filmed across various places in Scotland and England such as Glasgow Cathedral, Aberdeenshire and Burghley House near Peterborough.

Cameron Optometry commented on their pride in playing a small supporting role behind the scenes in bringing it to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heather Muir said: “It’s been amazing to be part of this experience. Applying our specialist knowledge in such a creative environment really highlights the importance of eye health, even in the world of film.

"Congratulations to everyone involved in this extraordinary project. It has been a privilege to contribute to the journey.”

Cameron Optometry, an independent practice located in the heart of Edinburgh, is widely respected for its advanced clinical services and specialist expertise in contact lens handling and eye health.

To find out more about Cameron Optometry, please visit www.cameronoptom.com/about/film-tv-productions