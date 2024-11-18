Edinburgh firm doubles donation target in 23-mile charity trek

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wealth management team raises thousands in Fife coastal path challenge

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A leading wealth management firm has more than doubled its fundraising target after completing a 23-mile charity walk from Elie to St Andrews.

Tweed Wealth Management members walked the Fife coastal path and raised £4,852, smashing their fundraising target of £2,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Edinburgh-based firm’s charity challenge was in aid of St James’s Place Charitable Foundation, which backs hundreds of carefully selected projects that make a positive and lasting impact on people’s lives.

The team completed a 23-mile charity walk from Elie to St Andrews

Alison Welsh, Co-founder of Tweed Wealth Management, said: “Our annual charity challenge is a cornerstone of our company culture. It not only allows us to contribute to important causes but also strengthens the bonds within our team as we work together towards a common goal.

“The St James’s Place Charitable Foundation does such vital work, and being able to contribute to that in our own way is something I’m very proud of. The trek was challenging but the team powered through, and to see us smash our initial fundraising target is extremely rewarding.”

The St James’s Place Charitable Foundation is the charitable arm of the wealth management firm St James’s Place, and supports disadvantaged children, hospices, mental health initiatives, and cancer support charities across the UK and abroad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tweed Wealth Management has a longstanding tradition of supporting the foundation through its annual charity challenge which is a broader commitment to giving back to the community.

Jennifer Gill of LoveOliver (left) with Alison Welsh of Tweed Wealth Management

In previous years, the team has undertaken feats, including a hike to the summit of Beinn Alligin, and cycling around the island of Arran, raising substantial funds in the process. This year’s walk has proven to be equally successful, with the team raising thousands over its fundraising target.

Alison added: “Knowing the difference we could make gave us all the motivation to get our trainers on and make sure we seen it through. I’d like to thank everyone who has donated to our challenge so far.”

To donate to Tweet Wealth Managements charity challenge, visit: