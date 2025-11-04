Edinburgh headquartered housing association launches manifesto asks putting older people first

Angela Currie, Chief Executive of Hanover Scotland

Manifesto reveals bold plan to save £500m and reshape the nation’s future

ONE of Scotland’s largest housing associations has launched a new national manifesto urging political leaders to act now to meet the needs of its fast-growing older population.

By 2041, Scotland's over-65 demographic is projected to rise by 25%, placing enormous strain on housing, health, and social care systems.

In response, Hanover Scotland has unveiled a bold five-point plan aimed at transforming services and infrastructure to safeguard older people's independence and wellbeing.

The manifesto sets out a blueprint that could save the country up to £500 million pounds annually within the housing and care sector.

As one of the country's foremost providers of social housing for older people, Hanover has launched its 2025 manifesto ahead of the next Scottish Parliamentary Elections, calling on all parties to embed its recommendations into their policies.

Angela Currie, Chief Executive of Hanover Scotland, said: “We are at a crossroads. Scotland can either plan now to support its ageing population with dignity, or face mounting pressures that will cost more and deliver less.

“Our proposals are practical, cost-effective, and grounded in evidence. They will not only improve lives but will also free up vital resources across the housing and health sectors.”

The manifesto sets out five core priorities:

First, it calls for the creation of a National Vision for older people's housing, health and care. By establishing a multi-agency taskforce, the strategy would mirror successful approaches in other parts of the UK and align with UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Second, Hanover urges policymakers to commit to building more homes specifically for older people, including extra care housing with wraparound support. This would ease the wider housing crisis and unlock up to 15,000 under-occupied family homes.

It also proposes that all new homes be built to accessible standards, incorporating Technology Enabled Care (TEC). Doing so could reduce future adaptation costs by as much as £500 million per year.

Hanover is calling to invest sustainably in housing support services, reversing recent funding declines and securing fair pay for care staff. Evidence shows that each £1 spent on housing support can save up to £7 in health costs.

Finally, the manifesto addresses Scotland's ageing housing stock. It recommends retrofitting older homes with modern adaptations, helping people to live independently for longer and reducing premature entry into care homes.

Angela Currie added: “The demographic data is clear. By acting now, political leaders can show real foresight and compassion, while also easing pressures on public services.

“We urge every party to consider these proposals not just as policy options, but as essential pillars of a sustainable Scotland.”

If adopted, the measures outlined in the manifesto could reduce public expenditure by an estimated £500 million annually, while helping to meet net-zero targets and fostering thriving intergenerational communities. They could also form a major element of the Public Sector Reform Strategy launched earlier this year by Scottish Government.

Founded in 1979, Hanover Scotland has led the way in delivering innovative, affordable housing and services for older people. Today, it supports more than 4,500 residents across Scotland, with a team guided by values of respect, accountability, collaboration and inclusion.

With the 2026 Scottish Elections on the horizon, the organisation hopes its manifesto asks will spark cross-party consensus and meaningful action.