Edinburgh Health Club welcomes investment in state-of-the-art fitness bikes
With a track record of reshaping group fitness, Keiser M Series Indoor Bikes represent continuous innovation and quality. Their state-of-the-art design has received endorsements from leading sports teams and Olympians worldwide.
They feature a brand-new colour display that provides riders with a unique riding experience based on colour zones and is equipped with an impressive 72 gears. With this exciting addition to their fitness equipment line-up, Bannatyne clubs are further enhancing their commitment to offering their members the latest and most advanced fitness solutions.
Renowned for revolutionising group fitness, Keiser M Series Indoor Bikes have been setting unprecedented standards since their debut. Distinguished as the first bike to integrate eddy current magnetic resistance coupled with an aluminium flywheel, the M Series is emblematic of continuous innovation that enhances the group cycling experience.
The inclusion of Keiser bikes complements the Bannatyne Queen Street, Edinburgh Health Club’s ethos, which revolves around offering a holistic fitness experience. This, coupled with the existing top-grade equipment, myriad exercise classes, and luxurious wellness facilities, ensures members receive nothing short of the best.
Duncan Bannatyne, chairman and chief executive of the Bannatyne Group, said: “The Keiser M Series investment epitomises our relentless drive for providing unmatched fitness solutions and we’re delighted to offer this state-of-the-art equipment to members in Edinburgh.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.