Edinburgh hit by fly-tipping boom: More than 12,000 cases recorded last year

Edinburgh has seen a sharp rise in fly-tipping reports over the past year, with more than 12,000 incidents logged in 2024 alone.

A Freedom of Information Request by SunSkips has revealed there was a 10.73% rise in fly-tipping requests in Edinburgh between 2023 and 2024.

In 2023, there were 10,897 fly-tipping requests compared to 12,066 in 2024, a 10.73% increase.

Fly-tipping Service Requests from Edinburgh Council Year Annual Fly-tipping Service Requests Total 2022 11,140 2023 10,897 2024 12,066 2025 (Up to February) 1,758

In the first two months of 2025 there were 1,758 fly-tipping service requests in Edinburgh.

“Fly-tipping is not only unsightly but it can have a devastating impact on the environment and people's health,” Mat Stewart, waste expert at SunSkips commented.

“People may feel overwhelmed by the number of waste disposal options available, unsure which services are best suited for their needs or how to dispose of certain items responsibly. This confusion can sometimes lead to improper dumping or fly-tipping, despite good intentions. Improving public awareness and providing clear guidance is essential to help communities manage their waste sustainably and reduce environmental harm.”

5 Fly-tipping Myths Debunked

1.Leaving rubbish next to a bin is not fly-tipping.

Truth

Any waste dumped outside designated bins or collection points, whether it’s a bag of household waste, a cardboard box, or even a takeaway cup counts as fly-tipping and is illegal, regardless of quantity.

Why it matters

Overflowing bins and surrounding rubbish attract pests, create eyesores, and cost councils thousands of pounds to clear.

What to do instead

If a public bin is full, take your rubbish home or find another bin. Never leave bags beside overflowing bins.

2.If I pay someone to take my waste, I’m not responsible for illegal dumping.

Truth

You remain legally responsible if your waste is fly tipped by an unlicensed collector. Always check their waste carrier licence.

Why it matters

Many rogue “man with a van” operators offer cheap clearances but dump waste in alleyways or rural areas to avoid disposal fees leaving you liable for prosecution and fines.

What to do instead

Always check that anyone removing waste from your property is a licensed waste carrier. You can verify their licence on the Environment Agency’s website.

3.Fly-tipping only happens in isolated or industrial areas.

Truth

Fly-tipping affects every part of a community, including residential streets, parks, and city centres.

Why it matters

Dumped rubbish blights neighbourhoods, lowers property values and can make people feel unsafe.

What to do instead

If you see fly-tipping, report it immediately to the council. Many councils now offer online reporting tools and free collection for certain items.

4. Garden waste dumped in lanes or green spaces isn’t a big deal.

Truth

Garden waste such as leaves, branch cuttings or soil left in public spaces is fly-tipping and can cause environmental damage, block drains, and attract pests.

Why it matters

Piles of garden waste can block drains, cause localised flooding, smother native plants, and attract vermin.

What to do instead

Use your council’s green waste collection service or take garden waste to a licensed recycling centre.

5. It’s okay to leave an old sofa on the street if it’s bulky, the council will collect it.

Truth

Leaving sofas on streets or pavements without arranging a bulky waste collection is illegal fly-tipping and can result in fines.

Why it matters

Abandoned furniture creates hazards for pedestrians and can lead to fines or prosecution.

What to do instead

Book a bulky waste collection with your local council or donate reusable furniture to a charity reuse scheme.

Mat Stewart of SunSkips advises, "The best place to seek advice is your local waste management centre, who will let you know the options that are available to you. Fly-tipping can seem like an easy solution for getting rid of unwanted waste, but councils have strict procedures and enforcement measures in place to identify and track repeat offenders. Those caught face fines, prosecution, and community penalties.

It’s always best to stay on the right side of the law by disposing of waste safely and correctly, protecting both your property and the well-being of local communities.”