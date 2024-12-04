Edinburgh hotel gives 6,750 plastic bottles a stylish second life

Continued green initiatives recognised after another impressive year

Edinburgh's largest independent four-star hotel has taken a meaningful step in enhancing both guest and staff experiences by investing in bespoke uniforms and continuing its commitment to sustainability.

Ten Hill Place Hotel, located in Edinburgh’s Old Town, has recently unveiled new staff uniforms designed by Gresham Blake, alongside achieving its 16th consecutive Green Tourism Gold Award proving its commitment to acting on its sustainability commitments.

The new uniforms represent a £60,000 investment for 150 staff members and are made from recycled plastic bottles with each uniform preventing 45 bottles from reaching landfills or oceans.

Ten Hill Place Hotel staff in new recycled uniforms.

Created by designer Gresham Blake, these bespoke uniforms took a whole year to develop, showcasing the hotel's efforts towards both its people and the planet.

Mark McKenzie, General Manager of Surgeons Quarter said: “We are incredibly proud of the progress we've made, especially with our new bespoke uniforms and continued commitment to sustainability.

“These initiatives reflect our dedication to caring for our staff, guests, and the environment.

“Our goal is to keep making practical and meaningful changes that contribute to a greener future, and we are pleased to see these efforts resonate with our guests and partners.”

Each uniform tells a story of care and sustainability, further aligning with the hotel’s values. These uniforms can be washed at an energy-efficient temperature, eliminating the need for dry cleaning and harsh chemicals.

SQ brand Ambassador Sandra Carruthers said: ‘’SQ uniforms are not only sustainable and stylish, they also play a role in shaping our brand identity, carrying the brand through our people. With the considerate addition of our exceptional SQ branded socks we even keep our staff comfy and cosy too.’’

Gresham Blake, founder of Gresham Blake said: “We had the pleasure of designing the uniforms for Surgeons Quarter following our visit to the prestigious hotel last year. With its rich history, this project was truly inspiring. We took inspiration from the opulent interiors which influenced the colour palette for the designs.

“Understanding the hotel's commitment to sustainability, we seized the opportunity to showcase our 45 Collection, complemented by bespoke accessories to complete the look of the uniforms. We have thoroughly enjoyed collaborating with the Surgeons Quarter team on this project and are excited to see the complete uniform come together in situ.”

In addition to the uniforms, Ten Hill Place Hotel has maintained its Green Tourism Gold Award for a 16th consecutive year, proving its commitment to acting on its sustainability goals.

The 129-bedroom hotel has recently chosen Temple Spa to supply cruelty-free and vegan-friendly amenities to all guests.

It has also dramatically reduced their use of single-use plastic cups during the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, swapping 42,000 single-use plastic cups in 2023 for 6,580 reusable cups this year.

Through its partnership with Ecologi, the venue has prevented over 401 tonnes of CO2e from being emitted, equivalent to 308 long haul flights, by supporting carbon avoidance projects across the world.

Guests at the hotel are also treated to 100% biodegradable bamboo toilet paper.

Out of the 892 Green Tourism members in Scotland, 116 are based in Edinburgh with businesses ranging from caravan sites to golf clubs, hotels, conference venues and tour operators.

Operated by Surgeons Quarter – the commercial arm of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd) – the hotels profits are invested into advancing surgical standards and improving patient outcomes worldwide.