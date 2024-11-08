Edinburgh individuals and organisations recognised at Awards ceremony

Individuals and organisations based in Edinburgh that champion women in the Scottish tech ecosystem were named as winners in several categories at tonight’s thrilling Scotland Women in Technology (SWiT) 2024 Awards.

During the event in Glasgow, three out of ten winners hailed from Edinburgh where they were recognised in Unsung Hero Award, Career Changer of the Year and Inclusive Recruiter of the Year categories.

In the brand-new Unsung Hero Award category, Reshmi McIntosh, Digitally Safe & Secure Product Owner at Lloyds Banking Group was cheered on by a room of almost 400 guests as she took to the stage. Judges remarked that McIntosh was the “creator of a movement” and someone that “clearly inspires others both by encouragement and by example.”

Shalu Madan, Cyber Security Engineer at Lloyds Banking Group was named as the winner of the Career Changer of the Year award at tonight’s ceremony and was acknowledged as her career transformation “has had a profound impact through her outreach and mentoring activities.”

The Inclusive Recruiter of the Year Award was given to Harvey Nash for the second year in a row. Commenting on their decision, judges said that the company “have thought of, and have covered, most every part of D&I and it looks to be cemented into the core of the business.”

Other awards on the evening were handed to:

Chelsea Jarvie, Chief Information Security Officer at MDU was recognised within the Inspirational Woman of the Year category at the awards. Judges commended Jarvie on her “high level of achievement at a very young age” which was further described as “stunning”.

Rohini Syed, Data Analyst at Barclays was handed the Judges Choice Award. Presented by Laura Stewart from Gold sponsor, JP Morgan. Syed was celebrated for advocacy for those in the sector which involved “motivating young girls to supporting the BAME community.” Judges also commented that she was “incredibly driven, future focused and technically adept.”

Silka Patel, Founder and Chair of Scotland Women in Technology said: “Tonight, what has stood out for me is the sheer dedication that is shown to champion and inspire even more women in the technology sector – particularly from Scotland’s capital. It is humbling to see how passionate every finalist and winner is about driving equality in the ecosystem; from being mentors and diversity cheerleaders to establishing demonstrable programmes. I am so proud to be a part of a community that is truly making a difference within the parameters of work and the wider community. Congratulations to all this evening."

The full list of winners for the SWiT Awards 2024 included:

- Mentor of the Year Award - Omowumi Akintokun, Senior Cyber Security Specialist - Gender Diversity Ally of the Year - Krit Singhania, Technology Analyst, Barclays - Diversity Initiative of the Year - Morgan Stanley Glasgow Women in Technology (WIT) Network - Rising Star Award - Ufonabasi Udak Umo, Software Engineer, JPMorgan Chase - Everyday Leader Award - Kristy Moir, Business Systems Analyst, Leidos - Career Changer of the Year - Shalu Madan, Cyber Security Engineer, Lloyds Banking Group - Unsung Hero Award - Reshmi McIntosh, Product Owner: Digitally Safe & Secure, Lloyds Banking Group - Inspirational Woman of the Year - Chelsea Jarvie, Chief Information Security Officer, MDU - Inclusive Recruiter of the Year, Harvey Nash - Judges Choice - Rohini Syed, Data Analyst, Barclays

The awards, which were refreshed for 2024, included four new categories: Mentor of the Year, Unsung Hero Award, Career Changer of the Year and Everyday Leader Award.