Edinburgh Leisure champions community wellbeing during Seriously Social Week

Edinburgh Leisure is dedicated to enhancing social value and will mark the second Seriously Social Week in May, as part of a national campaign showcasing the work of charities that prioritise people over profit, connect communities, and promote health, happiness, and creativity for all ages and abilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by Community Leisure UK, Seriously Social Week runs from May 12 to 16, with each day highlighting how organisations like Edinburgh Leisure create social impact and foster healthier, happier communities. Themes include health and wellbeing, community, inclusion, employment and skills, and the environment.

Jen Holland, CEO of Edinburgh Leisure, stated: “We are proud to be part of a network of charities operating with a social conscience, delivering social good through public leisure services. Our core mission is about purpose, not profit, helping people first. We support Edinburgh in becoming healthier and happier with quality health and wellbeing services for everyone, regardless of age or ability, including those with serious health conditions, which helps reduce the financial burden on the NHS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Just a few of our achievements include supporting over 12,500 people through our Active Communities programmes; offer over 160 health and wellbeing classes weekly; assisting 1,245 refugees and relocated individuals in staying active and connected; providing discounted community access to over 2,500 people; and offer sporting facilities to over 550 Edinburgh sports clubs across 35 different sports.

Social Value for Individual Health Conditions

“Seriously Social is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the difference we make and why we do what we do and aligns perfectly with the themes of Seriously Social.”

As the largest provider of sports and leisure facilities in the city, Edinburgh Leisure offers activities for everyone throughout their lives. As a charitable trust, every penny is reinvested into the health and wellbeing of Edinburgh. Being active improves physical and mental health, and Edinburgh Leisure aims to support as many people as possible in feeling their best.

In 2024, Charitable Trusts and Social Enterprises across England, Scotland, and Wales generated £1,598,045,306 in social value*, equating to an average of £228 per person. A study by Public Health Scotland found that of the 62,941 deaths in Scotland in 2022, over 3,000 were due to physical inactivity, with cancer and cardiovascular disease accounting for about one-third of these.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, Edinburgh Leisure’s Active Communities team supported over 12,500 people in improving their health and wellbeing through projects focused on falls prevention, mental health, long-term health conditions, and supporting those on low incomes and experiencing inequalities.

Edinburgh Leisure is Seriously Social

Kirsty Cumming, CEO of Community Leisure UK, said: “Our members don’t just deliver public leisure and cultural services; they support social change for the better every day of the week. As social enterprises and charities, they prioritise people over profit, are run by local people, and have everyone’s best interests at heart. Seriously Social Week showcases how they go above and beyond in supporting individuals and communities. This sector quietly supports people and communities daily, not for profit, but because it’s the right thing to do.”

More than 110 Charitable Trusts and Social Enterprises deliver public leisure and culture in Scotland, Wales, and Ireland as part of the Community Leisure UK network. In 2024, they:

•Welcomed over 209 million visits

•86% delivered activity referral programs

•70% offered strength and balance programs for over 50s

•Worked with 193 local authorities

•Collaborated with over 100,000 community groups

•87% offered volunteer opportunities

•Over 70% provided holiday activity and food programs

•38% offered youth activity sessions that helped reduce local crime

For more information, visit www.seriouslysocial.org.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Social Value – This figure represents the monetary value of the benefits to individuals and savings to the state from the work of Charitable Trusts & Social Enterprises in promoting physical activity and health. The full report can be found at seriouslysocial.org.uk, produced by 4Global using data from DataHub and Moving Communities.