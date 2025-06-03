Edinburgh Leisure launches new inclusive fitness programme for adults with additional support needs

Edinburgh Leisure has expanded its commitment to inclusive fitness by launching a comprehensive new programme of gym sessions and exercise classes specifically designed for adults with additional support needs.

The new "Fit and Active" initiative offers a diverse range of weekly activities across two venues, with all sessions free to attend for cardholders. Classes include seated strength training, danceability sessions, gymability workouts, inclusive circuits, retro dance, and seated cardio options.

"We're delighted to introduce these new classes that provide accessible fitness opportunities for adults with additional support needs," said Sara Kemp, Community Development Officer (Equalities) at Edinburgh Leisure.

"Our goal is to ensure everyone in our community has the chance to stay active and healthy in a supportive, welcoming environment."

New fitness classes offered by Edinburgh Leisure for adults with additional needs

The programme runs throughout the week at both Meadowbank Sport Centre and Leith Victoria Swim Centre, with sessions carefully scheduled to provide regular opportunities for participants. Activities range from traditional gym-based workouts to creative movement classes like danceability and retro dance.

Weekly Schedule:

Monday: 1:1 gym sessions at both venues

Tuesday: Four different classes at Meadowbank including seated strength, danceability, gymability, and inclusive circuits

Wednesday: Danceability class at Leith Victoria

Thursday: Gymability sessions at Leith Victoria

Friday: Retro dance and seated cardio classes at Meadowbank

All sessions are included free of charge with a Fit and Active card. Interested participants can apply for their card by emailing [email protected].

The programme represents Edinburgh Leisure's ongoing commitment to providing inclusive recreational opportunities for all members of the Edinburgh community, ensuring that fitness and wellbeing services are accessible to people of all abilities.

For more information about the Fit and Active programme or to apply for a membership card, contact Edinburgh Leisure at [email protected].