Edinburgh Leisure’s Festive Gymnastics Display Returns - A Sparkling Showcase of Talent

Edinburgh Leisure's Festive Gymnastics Display Returns

Edinburgh Leisure’s much-loved Festive Gymnastics Display is back for another spectacular year, bringing together over 800 gymnasts from across the city and beyond to perform in front of an expected audience of more than 2,000 spectators at Meadowbank Sports Centre on Sunday, 30 November 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its 19th year, the event will feature 46 teams from six Edinburgh Leisure gymnastics venues, including a special performance from some of the coaching staff. Joining them are guest clubs from across the Lothians and Fife, showcasing a dazzling array of talent and teamwork.

Dorothy McQueen, Gymnastics Development Officer at Edinburgh Leisure, said: “This event is a celebration of progress, participation and pure enjoyment. It’s a chance for our gymnasts to show their families and friends what they’ve been working on all year, and for guest clubs to experience the energy and community spirit of Edinburgh Leisure. The atmosphere is always electric, and it’s a wonderful way to round off the coaching year.”

The day is split into two sessions:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morning session: 09:00 - 12:15

Afternoon session: 13:00 - 16:15

Tickets are priced at £5.80 per person, with under-5s free (no seat provided). Tickets are on sale now via TicketSource, with participating gymnasts guaranteed one pre-sale ticket. Each customer can purchase up to six tickets.

To book tickets, visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/edinburgh-leisure-events

Edinburgh Leisure is also welcoming volunteers to help the day run smoothly. From assisting with registration to guiding guests, it’s a great opportunity to get involved in a community event. No gymnastics experience is required.

To volunteer or for more information, contact Dorothy McQueen at [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh Leisure’s gymnastics programme caters to all ages and abilities, from toddlers in Baby Nippers to advanced gymnasts in disciplines such as trampolining, acro and display gymnastics. Learn more at: www.edinburghleisure.co.uk/activities/coaching