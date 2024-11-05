Edinburgh Macmillan Art Show returns for its 22nd year
The exhibition will take place at the Corner Stone Centre in the heart of Edinburgh the weekend of 30 November. Featuring affordable artworks from artists based in Scotland, the show is an excellent opportunity for art lovers to contribute to this vital charity. In addition, an online gallery and store will be available during and after the show.
Event details: Edinburgh Macmillan Art Show 2024
Corner Stone Centre
St John’s Church
Edinburgh, EH2 4BJ
Timings: 10am-4pm, 30 November – 1 December
Website: macmillanartshow.org.uk
Now in its twenty-second year, the Macmillan Art Show has become a fixture in the Edinburgh cultural calendar. At least fifty percent of the sale from any artwork goes directly to Macmillan Cancer support, with the rest going to the artists themselves. Through this, the show has gained a reputation for helping local artists to gain exposure both at home and abroad.