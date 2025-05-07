Edinburgh magicians take centre stage at Glastonbury 2025

Based in Scotland’s capital, the three magicians began their careers performing on the Free Fringe, hustling for crowds in pubs, basements, and pop-up venues during the chaos of August in Edinburgh. Fast forward a few years, and their show — which blends magic, mind-reading, stunts, and fast-paced comedy — has become one of the most exciting and talked-about acts on the circuit.

Not only did Insane Magic Show sell out every performance at the Edinburgh Fringe in both 2023 and 2024, but they also took their unique brand of chaotic wonder across the world to the Adelaide Fringe Festival in early 2025. Now, they’re gearing up for their biggest homecoming yet at the Edinburgh Fringe 2025, playing their largest venue to date.

Now, armed with a string of sell-out successes and an even bigger venue at the Edinburgh Fringe 2025, these three friends are gearing up to bring a taste of the Scottish capital to Somerset. “We couldn’t be prouder to represent both Edinburgh and the magic community at Glastonbury,” says Gibson. “It’s incredible that what started as three friends doing a show together for a bit of fun and collaboration has led us to becoming artists at one of the world’s biggest festivals.”

At Glastonbury, Insane Magic Show will bring everything from impossible illusions to bold mentalism moments, the show promises to be one of the must-see highlights of the festival.

For Gibson, Bibby and Osey, the journey feels like coming full circle: from the grassroots energy of the Free Fringe in Edinburgh to the sprawling fields of Glastonbury. And while they’ll always be Edinburgh performers at heart, this summer they’ll be thrilling a whole new audience under the festival’s iconic skies. Don’t miss your chance to see how the local lads have turned magic into something genuinely… Insane.

Insane Magic return to the Edinburgh Fringe 2025 at Orchard at Appleton Tower - Gilded Balloon’s largest venue.

Tickets on sale now: https://tickets.gildedballoon.co.uk/event/14:5544/

2 . Contributed Luke, Elliot & Cameron performing their show "Insane Magic" at the Edinburgh Fringe 2024 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Cameron, Elliot & Luke at the Gilded Balloon "so you think you're funny" after party Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Cameron, Elliot & Luke have sold out every single show for the past 2 years running at the Edinburgh Fringe Photo: Submitted Photo Sales