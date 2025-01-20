Edinburgh man named finalist in competition to win a year of free flights

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Edinburgh man has been named as a finalist in Loganair’s A Season of Connections competition, which could see him win a year’s worth of free flights.

The image shows proud uncle Graham Stevenson, 56, surrounded by his nieces and nephews on the beach at Cornwall, preparing to enjoy a festive Santa duck race organised by his family.

Christmas holds special significance for Graham, whose birthday falls on Boxing Day. Each year, he travels to Cornwall to reunite with his siblings and their families, celebrating both occasions with festive cheer.

The youngest of four siblings, Graham has always been at the heart of his family’s Christmas celebrations, bringing his love of the festive season with him wherever he goes.

Graham with his nieces and nephews on the beach at Cornwall at Christmas.

As a finalist for Loganair’s A Season of Connections competition, Graham and two other entrants have the chance to win a year’s worth of free flights for themselves and a companion on Loganair’s extensive network, while two runners-up will be treated to return flights for two on the airline’s iconic Glasgow to Barra route, which famously lands on the beach.

Inspired by the airline’s uplifting and heartwarming Christmas advert, Loganair, Actually, the competition asked entrants from across the UK to submit an image or video that captures a heartwarming moment of connection with their loved ones.

Jan Wigley, Graham’s sister, said: “Christmas is Graham’s favourite time of the year. He loves getting together with family, meeting the new babies, and playing games with his nieces and nephews, who are his pride and joy, especially with the help of Loganair’s special assistance service, which makes sure he’s able to travel down to Cornwall with the support he needs.

“Winning this competition would make the festive season even more special for Graham and give him the chance to share more time with his family.”

Graham with his nieces and nephews on the beach at Cornwall.

Graham, who lives with learning disabilities, has lived for almost 40 years at Garvald Home Farm Community near West Linton. The social enterprise supports adults living with learning disabilities to live and work on a farm according to biodynamic principles.

Graham said: "I love going to Cornwall to see my family, especially at Christmas. It’s my favourite time of year, and being with my nieces and nephews makes it even better. I am so excited to see the new babies in the family and spend time with them.”

Lyn MacDonald, head of marketing and brand at Loganair, said: “Graham’s story truly embodies the spirit of our A Season of Connections competition, which is all about celebrating the connections that make life so special.

“His festive family traditions and the joy he brings to those around him are incredibly heartwarming.”

Public voting for the finalists is now open and will run until midnight on Wednesday, 23rd January 2025. The winner will be announced on Saturday, January 25.

To vote for Graham visit the Loganair Facebook page.