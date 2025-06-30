Edinburgh man's road to recovery showcases the power of physical activity

Fifty-year-old Duncan Kirkpatrick’s recovery journey provides a great example of how physical activity can transform rehabilitation outcomes following a haemorrhagic stroke.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just months after his life-changing medical event on December 17, 2023, Duncan is demonstrating remarkable progress through his commitment to sessions at Edinburgh Leisure’s Ainslie Park Leisure Centre.

The former painter and decorator, who played golf five to six times weekly before his stroke on 17 December 2023, now visits his local leisure centre six times a week – despite previously believing “the gym wasn’t for him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His ultimate aim is to get back to playing golf,” says his wife of 15 years, Stacey, who has dedicated herself to supporting Duncan’s recovery journey. “But for now, he’s concentrating on the simple things we all take for granted, like walking and restoring movement in his right arm and hand.”

Stroke survivor Duncan Kirkpatrick is being supported by his wife, Stacey

Following the stroke, Duncan’s right side was severely affected, with little to no feeling in his arm or leg. He also developed foot drop, a common post-stroke condition that affects walking. Duncan now wears a custom-designed ankle-foot orthosis (AFO) to reduce the risk of tripping or falling.

The Kirkpatricks’ journey with Edinburgh Leisure began in February 2024 when they visited Ainslie Park Leisure Centre to use the pool. With finances tight following an unexpected eviction from their rented home, Duncan has benefited from Edinburgh Leisure’s Get Active Card – a membership offering people on low incomes off-peak access to facilities for just £10 monthly without joining fees.

“Duncan was determined to walk into the pool,” Stacey recalls. “Fortunately, the design at Ainslie Park allowed him to do just that.” With assistance from Edinburgh Leisure staff who provided pool noodles for support, water-based exercise helped build Duncan’s confidence and strength.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, Duncan has progressed to the gym where instructors Anna and Ricky have designed specialised programmes, including backwards treadmill walking to improve balance and coordination, and weight machines to strengthen his upper body and increase flexibility in affected muscles. He also walks forward on the treadmill for 1km each session, with an incline of two.

Stroke survivor is aiding his recovery by working out at Edinburgh Leisure's Ainslie Park Leisure Centre

The couple supplements these sessions with weekly classes at the NHS Stroke Centre at Longstone, Chinese acupuncture, and their own E-Stim machine, which uses low-voltage electrical currents to stimulate nerves and muscles. They’ve even tried unconventional approaches such as applying stinging nettles to Duncan’s affected calf muscle – a technique Stacey discovered through a Canadian stroke survivor on TikTok.

Stacey, a self-employed luxury balloon stylist who was running Elevated Balloons & Events by Stacey, has paused much of her business to support Duncan’s recovery.

She’s been documenting his progress on TikTok (@roadtorecovery32) to connect with other stroke survivors and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No one chooses this to happen to them, and you find yourself being part of a unique group,” she explains. “A stroke doesn’t just affect the individual but the wider family, and we wouldn’t be where we are now without the invaluable support of my mum, her partner, and our wider network.”

Stroke survivor is aiding his recovery by working out at Edinburgh Leisure's Ainslie Park Leisure Centre

The couple have become regular fixtures at Ainslie Park, where staff are delighted to witness Duncan’s determination. When asked what advice they would give to others in similar situations, they responded: “It does get better. Keep your goals small. Keep motivated. And visit your local leisure centre. All the staff at Ainslie Park Leisure Centre have been so welcoming and supportive, and check in on us regularly to see how we are.”

“It’s the little wins that keep us going,” adds Stacey. “Only the other day, Duncan called out to show me how he was able to pick up the TV remote control with ease for the first time.”

While Duncan’s planned November golfing trip to the USA with friends from Silverknowes Golf Club remains on hold, the couple recently celebrated a significant milestone with his first visit to the driving range at the Braids – another victory on his road to recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Duncan’s story exemplifies the message we’re emphasising about the critical role physical activity plays in recovery,” said Ricky Singh, Gym Instructor at Edinburgh Leisure’s Ainslie Park Leisure Centre. “His determination shows what’s possible when stroke survivors have access to appropriate facilities and support.”