Edinburgh McDonald’s Visits Local Ronald McDonald House To Provide A Day Of Magical Memories

It’s a summer of big birthdays for McDonald’s and Ronald McDonald House Charities UK!

To celebrate the Charity’s 35th birthday and McDonald’s 50th birthday in the UK, McDonald’s London Road Edinburgh restaurant and Ronald McDonald House Edinburgh came together to host a birthday party filled with fun and games for families.

Parents and children staying at the free ‘home away from home’ accommodation at the Edinburgh House often miss out on celebratory occasions and family gatherings, so the House and its local McDonald’s restaurant joined forces to support families with a day of light relief.

Crew members from the nearby London Road McDonald’s restaurant set aside their cooking utensils in exchange for hanging bunting and piñatas at the Edinburgh House at a party thrown in partnership with other local charities Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity, Kindred, and Radio Lollipop.

Edinburgh Restaurant Team Visiting the Ronald McDonald House

Children were treated to face-painting, activities and games. To top it off, the local McDonald’s restaurant provided each child with a tasty Happy Meal® for a much-needed bite amidst all the fun!

McDonald’s is a founding and forever partner of the Charity, which has provided vital support to thousands of families across the UK at each of its 14 locations since 1989. The Houses, located next to specialist NHS children’s hospitals, allow families to be by their child's bedside in a matter of moments, whilst maintaining a degree of normality during very difficult times. As the Charity’s biggest supporter, McDonald’s has helped more than 90,000 families through its ongoing fundraising initiatives.

Kimberley Stoddart, 37, and Leon Cruickshank Sr., 30, from Southhouse in Edinburgh, have been in and out of hospital with their baby boy since he was born. Leon Cruickshank Jr., now seven months old, was diagnosed at birth with multiple heart conditions, including a hole in his heart. Leon underwent major open-heart surgery at just nine weeks old, when his heart was only the size of a strawberry.

Mum Kimberley said: “We were so happy to have the support of Ronald McDonald House Edinburgh. We have been making use of their Day Pass programme, allowing us to step away from the clinical environment of the ward and feel settled and comfortable in a homely space. The staff at the House are always friendly and approachable. They have become more like family, comforting us when we’ve been upset or struggling. The party was brilliant, and it was amazing to have fun whilst we navigate Leon’s hospital journey. Thank you to everyone who organised this special afternoon.”

Kimberley Stoddart and Leon Cruickshank Sr. with baby Leon

Ryan Straub, Franchisee of the London Road Edinburgh restaurant, said, “I’m so proud of my crew at the London Road restaurant for volunteering to support our local Edinburgh House, as the Charity celebrates its 35th anniversary this year. It’s heartwarming to see the impact of McDonald’s donations and the vital support the Charity provides for families all over the UK. As McDonald’s celebrates its 50th year in the UK, it’s important for us to continue to give back to the local communities that we’ve been lucky enough to be a part of over the years. We look forward to supporting the Edinburgh House more in the future.”

Celebratory birthday parties are taking place all over the UK, with each of the 14 Ronald McDonald Houses enjoying their own fun-filled occasion supported by the generosity of their local McDonald’s restaurant and crew.

Ronald McDonald House Charities UK relies on the generosity of supporters and fundraisers, including McDonald’s customers, without whom it would be unable to continue its vital work.

You can help fundraise for the Charity in restaurant via donation boxes at the tills, rounding up your order at the kiosks, at face-painting stations, as well as via the McDonald’s App.

And for a limited time only, a NEW strawberry-flavoured Birthday Cake Donut has joined the McCafe® menu, with 20p from the sale of each donut donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities UK.

