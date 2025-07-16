Edinburgh mobile users can get their phone fixed at a Vodafone store from today as telecoms giant launches Fix & Go service

Mobile users in Edinburgh can get their broken phone fixed at a Vodafone store in the city from today – as the telecoms giant launches a new same-day repair service.

Vodafone is rolling out its new Fix & Go service at its Princes Street branch in the Scottish capital – and four other UK locations from today

The new service allows mobile users of any network, as well as those with out-of-warranty handsets, to pop in for help fixing their phone.

Owners of Samsung, Apple or Google handsets will be able to get them fixed in store, taking as little as two hours.

Today’s launch in Edinburgh coincides with launches at stores in Cardiff and three in London – before the service is expanded to 18 stores later this year.

The service offers consumers an affordable and reliable way to get their handset fixed by Vodafone repair specialists in store.

Prices start from £39.00 for a charging port replacement, or £49.00 for a battery replacement.

To keep devices protected, any parts replaced will be covered by a new warranty with Vodafone.

For many, handset repairs can be inconvenient, expensive or difficult to access. In fact, consumer research found that the most common concerns for consumers in getting their mobile devices repaired are time without a phone (56%) and extra costs (53%).

VodafoneThree is partnering with Fonehouse, which will provide Vodafone repair specialists with the necessary training to carry out any repairs quickly and to the highest standard, as well as the online booking tool and equipment needed to undertake repairs in store.

The introduction of in-store repairs marks VodafoneThree’s first step towards expanding stores into service hubs, as well as a place people can get great deals on devices and accessories. As the use of physical stores evolves, VodafoneThree is reaffirming its commitment to the UK high street – all while delivering excellent customer experience.

Jon Shaw, Consumer Operations Director, VodafoneThree, said: “We’re really excited to launch Fix & Go by Vodafone in stores. This trial is a key milestone in our journey to become number one for customer experience and provides exceptional value just weeks after the creation of VodafoneThree.

“We are committed to maintaining a significant presence on the high street so we can meet our customers’ needs. Over time that need has evolved from purely being a place to buy handsets and accessories to a place where people ask for service and device support.

“Repairs, in particular, have been difficult or inconvenient for many people to access, but Fix & Go by Vodafone removes these barriers.”