Edinburgh money camp for kids

Leading Scottish Charity Score Scotland are to officially sponsor the Youth Money Camp which is taking place at the Edinburgh University Business School in September.

It's a three-day transformational event which will give children critical life skills and confidence and resilience dealing managing money.

SCORE Scotland, a dedicated charity promoting social justice and equal opportunity with a strong emphasis on accessibility and inclusivity, has partnered with financial educators MoneyMatiX to co-hos.

The Scottish Money Camp taking place at the University of Edinburgh Business School from September 27 to 29.

Edinburgh Youth Money Camp 24.

Score Scotland focus on supporting and empowering individuals facing discrimination, working in partnership with other organizations like MoneyMatix to combat the root causes and effects of racism. Their mission is to promote racial equality and foster community unity, aiming to build a cohesive and harmonious society where everyone can thrive.

As part of their partnership with us this year, they will officially sponsor 12 children from underprivileged backgrounds, who are often excluded from comprehensive financial education.

This initiative will provide these children with a uniquely transformative experience, teaching them valuable life lessons and helping them be financially included and grow in confidence and resilience. This aligns with Money Matrix’s commitment to diversity and inclusion – their being to always allocating 25% of places on their programs to underrepresented groups.

The Scottish Youth Money Camps aim to bridge the gap by providing a unique and engaging educational experience for children aged 12-18, equipping them with the knowledge and skills to make informed financial decisions and develop an entrepreneurial mindset.

The key component of our camps is to teach children about money through well-designed, hands-on exercises and simulations where they develop financially sound business solutions to real-world problems - building practical money management skills and fostering an entrepreneurial mindset.

Participants will learn from top business leaders and mentors as they work with like-minded peers to develop solutions, create business plans, and build robust financial projections for their ideas. They will present their proposed solutions to an esteemed panel of judges, family, friends, the wider community, and stakeholders at a Dragon's Den-style pitch party where their achievements will be celebrated, and their efforts rewarded.

The booking line is also now open for the three-day event! For less than £50 a day (that includes the organisers feeding, insuring, and mentoring your children), MoneyMatix will take care of them and teach essential life lessons. Organisers say, “this will probably be the best investment you will ever make to give your child a head start in life!”

Harry Economou, Cash Back Youth Project Coordinator from Score Scotland remarked on the collaboration, saying: "Our mission is to dismantle obstacles hindering the full engagement of minority ethnic communities in every facet of life. We strive to enhance social and financial inclusion, mitigate racial disparities, advocate for climate action, and foster active involvement in social, political, cultural, and economic spheres.

"It is equally important to us that our clients and volunteers feel appreciated and integrated into society. Therefore, we are thrilled to partner with MoneyMatix for this vital Youth Money Camp, providing 12 underprivileged children with a genuine opportunity to succeed in life."

Tynah Matembe, Founder of MoneyMatix added: “Parents, go ahead and register your children for these camps NOW – to avoid disappointment. I can't emphasize enough that money management is one of the critical aspects that affect the quality of adult life; with the ever-changing face of money and jobs, the more practical education we can give people from a young age, the better prepared they will be.

"These Youth Money Camps will foster lifelong financial habits, as research has shown. It's better to start young, yet only a fraction of young people say they had any financial education at school, and even if they did, it was rarely explained or made relevant. Everyone needs more financial and business education, so the more you can give your child, the better”.

Spaces are limited to just 75 children, so parents in Edinburgh are urged to book their place now. Go to www.moneymatix.com