Edinburgh MP reveals how parkrun ‘changed his life’ and celebrates charity’s 21st birthday in Westminster

Edinburgh South West MP Scott Arthur (right) at parkrun's 21st birthday event at Westminster

Edinburgh South-East MP Scott Arthur was part of a group of MPs who joined parkrun staff and new permanent CEO Elizabeth Duggan for a special event at Westminster to celebrate the charity’s 21st anniversary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event organised by Nick Smith MP, Chair of the parkrun All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) saw the MP’s join a number of parkrun’s partners to hear about the growth and impact of parkrun, which in just over two decades has grown from 13 runners and five volunteers on a Saturday morning in Bushy Park to a global community of more than 11 million people.

Reflecting on his own experience with parkrun, Arthur said: “parkrun has changed my life, and it’s now a core part of who I am.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has crossed the finish line 394 times and volunteered a further 38 times. However, these numbers only tell part of his story, as the MP for Edinburgh South East explained: “After undergoing heart surgery in December 2015, parkrun became a vital part of my recovery, helping me rebuild both my health and my confidence.

“I’ve now run at over 30 different parkrun courses across six countries, mostly alongside my son. Every time, I’m struck by the incredible diversity of participants.

“You’ll see elite athletes running beside grannies, dogs trotting alongside their owners, and mums pushing buggies with babies inside. Inclusion is what makes parkrun truly special.

“In my constituency, we’re fortunate to have Oriam parkrun, and more recently, the addition of Hailes Quarry junior parkrun, a fantastic initiative led by local residents, especially Alan Gordon from Longstone Community Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As of now, Hailes Quarry junior parkrun has taken place six times, with 219 children already taking part.

“One of the most delightful aspects of the event is its location - starting and finishing at the playpark, giving kids a chance to warm up before the run and burn off any leftover energy afterwards!”

Saturday mornings in the community have long been important for Arthur with plenty to celebrate, he added: “This month marks 21 years of parkrun, and for me, 12 years of being part of this movement - I shall be celebrating both.

“It remains one of the highlights of my week.

“Both my family and my constituency office know that parkrun time is sacred - not just for the personal health benefits, but because it makes me feel connected to something bigger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For 30 life-changing minutes, I’m part of a global community that celebrates movement, inclusion, joy and the outdoors.”

During the event in parliament, guests heard from Elizabeth Duggan on the social impact parkrun has had as a result of a number of the charity’s programmes including the recently launched parkrun primary initiative to get children more active by twinning primary schools with junior parkrun events across the country and which has seen 1,400 primary schools sign-up to the programme in the last month.

The event in Westminster followed the release of the biggest ever survey of parkrun participants conducted by Sheffield Hallam University which revealed how parkrun is worth £689 per person per year in benefits to the UK economy and in savings to the NHS from those who regularly take part, making it one of the most cost-effective and preventative public health initiatives in the UK.

Elizabeth Duggan, CEO, parkrun, commented: “For 21 years parkrun has been bringing communities together every weekend not just up and down the country but across the globe to be part of something truly unique – a free, weekly, community event that can benefit everyone who takes part whether they are running, walking or volunteering.

You can find your local parkrun to run, walk, jog or volunteer at parkrun.org