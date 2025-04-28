Edinburgh mum's accidental YouTube stardom is part of growing mid-life influencer trend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An Edinburgh mum who never dreamed of becoming a YouTube sensation is part of a new wave of midlife influencers making their mark online.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clare Johnston, 52, originally posted a few lifestyle videos online to complement her newspaper work only to discover years later that her channel was quietly amassing thousands of loyal followers.

Today, Clare’s YouTube platform, The Honest Channel, has more than 125,000 subscribers and provides her with a full-time income which is more than she earned as a senior journalist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her rise comes as a new report by influencer marketing platform Kolsquare highlights how Gen X (those born between 1966 and 1980) is transforming social media, with the 45+ age group becoming the fastest-growing audience segment on platforms like TikTok and YouTube.

Clare Johnston

“I hadn’t thought about building a channel,” Clare said. “But I realised there was an appetite for the kind of thoughtful, expert-led content I was creating, advice and interviews around skincare, health, and ageing.”

With support from her husband and son, Clare now produces weekly videos from their Edinburgh home, interviewing experts on healthy ageing and reviewing skincare and wellness products all with a mission to help women age well and feel empowered.

Her audience is largely made up of women aged 45 to 64, a group that has traditionally been underserved by mainstream media. Remarkably, around 25% of her subscribers are aged 65 and over, with a growing number of younger viewers tuning in for honest, practical advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trend of ‘midfluencers’ like Clare is on the rise. According to Kolsquare, a third of all 45+ social media users now follow influencers, and more brands are waking up to the power and spending strength of this demographic. Big names such as John Lewis and Fantasie are increasingly targeting Gen X audiences with campaigns that focus on authenticity over flash.

YouTube star Clare Johnston

“Gen X wants more than novelty, they’re looking for content that adds real value,” says Katy Link, Head of Brand at Kolsquare. “People like Clare are tapping into that perfectly.”

It hasn’t always been an easy journey. Clare juggles presenting, writing, and managing the creative side, with her husband and son handling video editing and thumbnails. But the impact her work has had makes it all worthwhile.

“There are ups and downs like with any creative career,” Clare said. “But when someone leaves a comment saying a video helped them or made them feel less alone, it’s the best feeling.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her 20s, Clare once dreamed of becoming a TV presenter but doubted herself. Now, she says, she’s finally doing what she always wanted: creating meaningful content, on her terms, for a community that truly values it.