Edinburgh NLP expert captures 'UFO' sighting near St. Mary's Cathedral

By Lewis Thorn
Contributor
Published 29th Jan 2025, 20:29 BST
Updated 30th Jan 2025, 08:52 BST
Edinburgh NLP practitioner Lewis Thornhill spotted a UFO flying over Scotland’s capital.

Standing outside St. Mary's Catholic Cathedral, Lewis was on his way to meet Knights Kitchen owner Christine Longstaff for their regular coffee catch-up when he noticed a flash of sunlight reflecting off a metallic object moving through the sky.

He quickly pulled out his phone and managed to capture photos of the long, silver UFO.

"As I took the snapshots, I stood in awe, mesmerised by its shape and color as it headed in the direction of Fife," Lewis recalled.

Meet the Jetsons

"Moments after it disappeared from view—almost like a scene from a Hollywood film—a helicopter flew over Calton Hill, possibly in pursuit of the 'Jetsons' enjoying Scotland’s capital.

"Looks like 2025 is shaping up to be a year where we may soon be inviting ET round for tea—perhaps in a galaxy not too far away."

