Edinburgh NLP expert captures 'UFO' sighting near St. Mary's Cathedral
Standing outside St. Mary's Catholic Cathedral, Lewis was on his way to meet Knights Kitchen owner Christine Longstaff for their regular coffee catch-up when he noticed a flash of sunlight reflecting off a metallic object moving through the sky.
He quickly pulled out his phone and managed to capture photos of the long, silver UFO.
"As I took the snapshots, I stood in awe, mesmerised by its shape and color as it headed in the direction of Fife," Lewis recalled.
"Moments after it disappeared from view—almost like a scene from a Hollywood film—a helicopter flew over Calton Hill, possibly in pursuit of the 'Jetsons' enjoying Scotland’s capital.
"Looks like 2025 is shaping up to be a year where we may soon be inviting ET round for tea—perhaps in a galaxy not too far away."