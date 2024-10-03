Edinburgh Open Day cooks up a year of festivities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The UK’s leading independent kitchen retailer, Kitchens International Ltd (KI), is kicking off a year of celebrations this week, to mark its 30th anniversary.

Launching on Friday 4 October with an open day at its flagship Dundas Street showroom, the birthday celebrations will include customer gifts and rewards, the launch of a new customer loyalty programme, VIP evening events and an Instagram design competition.

Customers are invited to drop in to the Edinburgh showroom from 10am – 4pm to see the latest kitchen ranges and speak with designers, while enjoying some light refreshments. They will also be among the first to pick up a brand-new customer reward card, receive a 30th anniversary gift and register to sign up for access to the exclusive events for the year ahead.

Nick Nairn cooking events with Kitchens International

The open day is the first in a series of 30th anniversary celebrations, which will see Kitchens International partner with some of Scotland’s finest chefs.

Renowned chefs, Martin Wishart, Nick Nairn, Roy Brett and Tony Singh MBE, are among the lineup of ambassadors who are participating in events, which will include live cooking demonstrations, interactive dining experiences and relaxed interview sessions.

Set against the backdrop of the brand’s stunning showrooms, the events will showcase the artistry of gourmet cooking alongside the style and functionality of high-end design.

Over the past three decades, KI has been at the forefront of innovation, craftsmanship and design, creating exceptional kitchens, bathrooms and interiors.

Tony Singh MBE at Kitchens International

With six showrooms throughout Scotland, KI is one of the UK’s largest and most respected independent luxury kitchen retailers and is endorsed by some of the most prestigious names in the Scottish Food & Drinks Industry.

Graham Johnston, CEO of Donaldson Group Retail, Distribution & Interiors Divisions, said: “This is an incredibly proud milestone for us, and we’re thrilled to be marking it with a year of festivities to say thanks to our partners, suppliers and customers for 30 years of support. We couldn’t have achieved this longevity without them, so it was important to us that they should be central to our celebrations.

Gerry Watson, Co-Founder and Contract Sales Director of Kitchens International, said: “For 30 years, we’ve been dedicated to creating exceptional spaces – 28 of those focusing purely on kitchens, and more recently expanding into bathrooms and interiors. This event series is a celebration of the passion, precision, and innovation that has defined our brand since the beginning. We look forward to welcoming customers to our Dundas Street showroom for the first event and to kicking off the year of fun ahead.”

Open Days will also be taking place on 4 October, 10am – 4pm at KI showrooms on Great Western Road, Glasgow; Moss Road, Tillicoultry; Denmore Road, Aberdeen; Dundas Street, Edinburgh and Fort Kinnaird, Edinburgh.

Kitchens International is part of 164-year-old family business, the Donaldson Group, which comprises 17 specialist building product businesses and brands, operating throughout the UK from 47 locations and employing over 1,500 people.