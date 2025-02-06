Edinburgh Open Workshop celebrates funding from National Lottery Community Fund

Edinburgh Open Workshop is delighted to announce that we have been awarded funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, made possible by National Lottery players, to support a new Community Outreach Officer.

This exciting new role will be responsible for creating a community outreach programme that encourages social connection while equipping community members with the skills to mend, make and create.

Natahsa Lee-Walsh, Director of EOW, said: “The funding allows us the space, time and resources to fully engage with the community and find out how the people of Leith believe EOW can best serve them.

“We hope the project will encourage social connection and community resilience, supporting people of all ages to develop confidence and feel more self-sufficient. By helping people to develop environmentally sustainable skills we aim to create long lasting positive effects that will reach far beyond our workshop walls.”

Family Day at Edinburgh Open Workshop

Edinburgh Open Workshop (EOW) is an innovative, creative co-working space, offering membership-based, Pay-As-You-Go access to workshop facilities, specialist tools and machinery, fabrication and textile bays, and long-term resident maker studios and office space.

A not-for-profit social enterprise, EOW is Edinburgh’s only open-access workshop of its size, supporting a community of over 300 hobbyist and professional makers, designers, and creatives. The organisation also provides a range of courses in woodworking, metal work and DIY for all levels, and recently took on a 9m x 12m event space that can be hired out for exhibitions, rehearsals, launches and workshops.

Building on EOW’s current success, the Community Outreach Officer will work with local community groups, charities and clubs to create and facilitate a series of innovative education programmes, a schedule of community events, such as Family Days, Makers Markets and Leith Creative Trail, and manage the new event space, encouraging more uptake from community groups and charities.

The National Lottery Community Fund Scotland Chair, Kate Still, said: “Every day National Lottery funding is changing the lives of thousands of people in communities across Scotland. This project, delivered by Edinburgh Open Workshop Ltd is a great example of community activity in action, showing just what can be achieved when people come together for a common cause or to help others.

"National Lottery players can be proud to know that the money they raise is helping to support this vital work which is making a real difference to so many.”