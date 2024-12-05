Edinburgh opticians celebrate new store relocation

AN Edinburgh opticians has moved into a new unit within a popular shopping centre, making it possible for them to serve more customers in an improved space.

The Specsavers store in the Gyle Centre boasts seven testing rooms, meaning a significantly higher number of eye examinations can now take place compared to the former four rooms in the previous store.

The store’s new testing rooms will contain advanced equipment, including OCT machines to carry out Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) scans, which can help detect treatable eye conditions such as diabetic retinopathy and macular degeneration sooner by allowing an optician to take a 3D image of the back of the eye.

An OCT scan costs £10 and can be booked alongside an NHS-funded eye examination.

The team are delighted with their new store.

The new retail space will give customers a better in-store experience, with plenty of room for browsing and trying on glasses as well as having a dedicated space for those customers looking to try contact lenses.

The store’s contact lens department now has a Topographer, which will allow them to start providing more specialised contact lens provision, such as scleral lenses and orthokeratology, services which are unavailable in most high street opticians.

Store director Craig Daker says: ‘Whilst we had excellent and up-to-date equipment in our old store, due to incredible customer demand, we needed more space for the hundreds of customers visiting us every week.

‘Our new location within the Gyle Centre is a fantastic upgrade with plenty of room to browse. The team and I are looking forward to continuing to welcome our existing, and new, customers to our new premises.’

Store directors Ian Hobson and Craig Daker with Ross Noble

To celebrate the opening day of the new store, Specsavers Gyle invited Vice Captain of the Bowls Scotland Para Home Nations squad, Ross Noble – a local resident who was sponsored by the store this year during the Paralympics - to help officially open their doors for the first time.

Specsavers Gyle is now located at Unit 49-50 within the Gyle Shopping Centre, Edinburgh, EH12 9JT, easily accessible by car, foot or public transport links.