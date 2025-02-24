Edinburgh opticians have marathon in sight

Two local opticians are raising money for charity by taking part in the Edinburgh Marathon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teams at Specsavers Gyle Centre and Specsavers Straiton will be donating funds from their Just Giving page to Sight Scotland, which will go towards continuing to support people in Scotland living with sight loss, as well as providing education and support for their families.

The marathon, taking place in May, will see four members of staff from the stores will run just over 26 miles across the capital as part of the annual challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Hobson, store director at Specsavers Gyle Centre and Specsavers Straiton, says: ‘As an optical practice, supporting a charity such as Sight Scotland which provides care for thousands of people across the country suffering from sight loss is incredibly important to us, so we are delighted to be able to fundraise for them.

The teams at Specsavers Gyle Centre and Specsavers Straiton will be taking on the Edinburgh Marathon for charity.

‘I’m extremely proud of everyone who’s taking part in the marathon to raise funds for a vital service which supports so many people in the Edinburgh area, and I’d like to thank everyone who has already kindly donated.’

Anyone can make a donation at https://www.justgiving.com/page/gemma-robertson-1732281436816.

As well as its optical services, Specsavers in the Gyle Centre and within Straiton Sainbury’s are also dedicated hearing hubs which can provide customers with advice and support regarding issues with their hearing, including free hearing tests.

For more information about these Specsavers stores, please visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/opticians-in-edinburgh.