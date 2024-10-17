Edinburgh optometrist shortlisted for coveted national award
Michael O’Kane, clinical director at Specsavers in Morningside and Cameron Toll, has been announced as a contender for ‘Optometrist of the Year’ at this year’s Optician Awards.
The annual event celebrates the very best optical practitioners in the UK, honouring a range of winners across 18 categories.
Michael is the only optometrist from Scotland to be shortlisted in the category, with the winner set to be announced at a glittering ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London on Friday, November 22.
He previously won the coveted title in 2018, making him the only Specsavers optometrist to do so in the award’s history.
He says: ‘I am truly honoured to have been nominated for Optometrist of the Year for a second time, and absolutely delighted to be shortlisted by the selection committee.
‘This recognition would not have been possible without the incredible support of Specsavers, my business partner Joe Al-Ubaid, my optometrist and management teams, all my support staff and above all else, my family.
‘Their support has allowed me to pursue my academic and charitable work while advancing my clinical expertise in delivering specialised services like NHS Scotland’s Community Glaucoma NESGAT scheme, contact lens fitting, independent prescribing work, myopia management, and paediatrics.
‘Scotland has been recognised as a leader in world-class eye care for more than 20 years and awards like this give us the opportunity to showcase our expertise on a national scale.
‘It’s an honour to be listed alongside such outstanding clinicians and I look forward to celebrating with them on the night!"
Previously a winner of Technology Practice of the Year, Specsavers’ Morningside recently relocated to a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility on 85 Morningside Road and prides itself on providing outstanding eye and hearing care services.
Its sister practice within Cameron Toll shopping centre matches its exceptional levels of customer care through a range of eye and hearing clinics.
Specsavers’ Morningside and Cameron Toll are both open seven days a week.