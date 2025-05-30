Edinburgh optometry practice goes behind the scenes on TV drama Department Q

Heather Muir, a contact lens technician at independent practice, Cameron Optometry in Edinburgh, has played a behind-the-scenes role in the upcoming television series Department Q, filmed on location in and around the Scottish capital.

A seasoned expert in contact lens handling, Heather was brought on to support the production team with specialist contact lens handling on set, ensuring safety, comfort, and visual accuracy for the actors.

Heather worked primarily with actor Steven Miller throughout the shoot and also spent a day assisting Kai Alexander with lens handling. She collaborated closely with renowned makeup designer Lizzi Lawson-Zeiss, whose credits include Napoleon and Blade Runner, alongside a team of skilled makeup artists, to integrate eye care seamlessly into the filming process.

The contact lenses used in the production were supplied by Cantor Barnard, a Northamptonshire-based company with over 60 years of experience in the film industry. This collaboration ensured the lenses were precisely tailored to the characters’ needs and the show’s visual style.

Contact Lens Test on the set of Dept Q.

Directed by Scott Frank, Department Q is based on the internationally best-selling series of novels and is set to premiere later this year. The series has already generated significant buzz in the UK and internationally for its gripping storylines and cinematic style.

Heather commented on her experience while on set, saying: “It was an incredible experience to collaborate with such a talented production team.

“Blending medical expertise with the creative world of television was a unique opportunity, and it was a memorable experience to be on location with the production team.”

Cameron Optometry, an independent practice located in the heart of Edinburgh, is widely respected for its advanced clinical services and specialist expertise in contact lens handling and eye health.

Department Q will be available to watch on Netflix from the 29th May.

To find out more about Cameron Optometry, please visit www.cameronoptom.com/about/film-tv-productions