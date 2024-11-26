Edinburgh primary pupils boosted by Amazon donation

Gilmerton Primary School on Moredun Dykes Road, has received a donation of £1,000 worth of equipment from Amazon in Edinburgh.

Gilmerton Primary School offers primary education to pupils aged 4 – 11 years old.

The donation from Amazon went towards updating the school’s library to promote reading to pupils. The donation included bookshelves, beanbags and technology, and followed a £500 donation of books made to the school by Amazon earlier in the year.

To mark the donation of equipment, the team from Amazon in Edinburgh visited staff at Gilmerton Primary School to donate the items.

Megan Malone from Amazon in Edinburgh said:

“I’m so pleased Amazon is supporting pupils at Gilmerton Primary School with this donation. It was great to see how far the library has come along from being just an empty classroom and getting to meet members of staff at the school to help them develop this, and I hope this donation inspires pupils to read more and spend time in the library.”

Catriona Webster at Gilmerton Primary School, added:

“Thank you to Megan and the team at Amazon for this donation. This equipment means a lot to our pupils and will have such a positive impact on their learning. We look forward to making use of our updated library!”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded The Big House Multibank in Fife with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support to families in need. The Multibank network has now donated more than 5 million surplus goods to over 500,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, and Tees Valley.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.