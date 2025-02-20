Edinburgh property pros unite for football fundraiser

Legends of the game unite to raise £20k for inclusive play and social spaces.

A highly anticipated charity football match is set to bring together property professionals and football legends in a bid to raise £20,000 for an inclusive outdoor space.

The Big Match will take place on March 7 at Spartans Football Club in Edinburgh, with two rival teams – Residential United and Commercial City – going head-to-head to support Capability Scotland’s YouthZone project.

The event, organised by Steve Currie of estate agents Murray & Currie, will see former football stars Gordon Smith and Billy Davies manage the teams, with big-name player Darren Dods and former Hearts striker Gary Wales also taking part.

YouthZone at Edinburgh Zoo

Funds raised from the match will go towards creating an outdoor play area for YouthZone, a lifeline service for disabled children and young people in Riccarton, Edinburgh. The group offers a safe space for socialisation, skills development, and play at weekends.

Steve Currie, Director at Murray & Currie, said: “The Big Match is all about bringing people together for a fantastic cause. The property sector is a competitive industry, so putting that energy into a friendly football rivalry makes for a great event.

“Knowing that every goal and every donation made helps build a safer, more inclusive space for children and young people at YouthZone is a huge motivator. We’re incredibly grateful to everyone supporting this initiative.”

The £20,000 target has the potential to benefit 65 children and 30 adults, helping them feel more included in their community while providing a safe and enjoyable space to gather.

L-R - Chris Hunter, Graham + Sibbald, Steve Currie, Murray & Currie and founder of The Big Match, Donal Henretty, Shepherds

Costs for the project have doubled due to unexpected issues, and so this funding will allow YouthZone to build a safer and more accessible outdoor space, complete with accessible play equipment and protective fencing.

Ailsa Wallace, Head of Fundraising and Communications at Capability Scotland, said: “This event will make an incredible difference to the lives of disabled children and young people.

“YouthZone is a place where they can relax, socialise, and have fun in a supportive environment, and the funds raised from The Big Match will help us enhance and protect this vital space.

“We’re hugely grateful to The Big Match for choosing us as their charity partner and to all the sponsors, players, and supporters making this event possible.”

Now in its third year, the match is backed by headline sponsors Shepherds and Graham & Sibbald, with Hummel donating kits and The Spartans Community Foundation providing the stadium, changing rooms, and referee, thanks to the generosity of Chris Kirby at Hummel and Dan Gerrard at Spartans.

Edinburgh’s property industry has rallied behind the event, with teams made up of players from Murray & Currie Property, Simpson Marwick, Ralph Sayer, Murray Developments, S1 Developments, VALTTI Paints, Hampden Bank, Handelsbanken, Thistle Property, AH&Co Accountants, Redpath Bruce, Square & Crescent, Melville Independent, Turcan Connell, Square Foot Media, and AMA Developments.

With excitement building, the event is expected to draw a strong crowd of supporters keen to cheer on their teams while making a meaningful difference.

Capability Scotland is a leading charity providing care, support and education to children and young people living with physical and intellectual disabilities, while supporting parents and caregivers through respite. The charity has multiple outreaches all over Scotland to ensure young disabled people get the opportunities to grow and thrive.

To support The Big Match, and for more details, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/steven-currie-2?newPage=true

For more information on Capability Scotland, visit: https://www.capability.scot/