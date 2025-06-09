Edinburgh ranks as the best city for married couples

In today’s world, with so many options, it can be difficult to make the decision on where to put down roots and start a family. From the hustle and bustle of major cities to the sleepiness of coastal towns there is a lot to consider, and with a 40% increase in searches for ‘best way to move house’, it seems that many people are considering it.

Different factors are important to different people, for some its access to green spaces with different activities nearby, for others it’s making sure that they have access to the best types of schools.

But with so many fun and beautiful cities for couples across the country, which is the best city for married couples? To help answer this question, the greetings card marketplace, thortful, has curated an index on the best UK cities for married couples looking to find their forever home.

The index considers a range of factors that contribute to making a city ideal for married couples including factors such as the cost of living, average house price, safety index and access to green spaces.

From Belfast to Southampton, these are the perfect locations for married couples to settle down, the full index is available here; https://www.thortful.com/blog/the-best-uk-cities-for-married-couples-2/ .

Rank City Cost of Living Index Avg House Price (£) Safety Score Green Space (%) Walking Trails per 100k Restaurants per 100k Schools per 100k Total Score (Max 100) 1 Edinburgh 70 293,805 68.78 31.79 26.7 372.6 28.9 69.86 2 Glasgow 65.9 182,700 54.21 33.56 32 368.2 38.5 64.24 3 Newcastle upon Tyne 64.2 203,848 61.45 32.12 17.5 363 59 62.60 4 Manchester 66.4 245,791 43.9 34.71 20 525.9 47.6 62.43 5 Sheffield 59.8 219,284 56.45 33.98 45 294.5 38.6 59.48 6 Bristol 66.3 362,279 57.32 22.45 40 340.8 59.5 58.46 7 Cardiff 61 273,933 60.27 31.55 14.1 250.8 36.2 57.28 8 Belfast 60.1 168,979 52.63 44.52 12.5 240.2 41.3 57.21 9 Stoke-on-Trent 58.6 145,168 52.85 46.09 33.4 172.3 64.5 57.02 10 Liverpool 62.4 174,368 51.02 32.19 8.7 353 46.6 55.10

Two Scottish cities take the top 5

Edinburgh takes the crown at number one

Topping the list with a score of 69 is Edinburgh, the Scottish capital. The city is famed for its rich history, culture and striking architecture. Edinburgh is also a hub for art and literature, famously hosting the Edinburgh Fringe Festival each summer. It’s also easy to see why it might be one of the best cities for dates, since it is one of the safest cities in the UK, with a safety score of 69. For those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, Edinburgh offers a range of green spaces, such as the famous ‘Arthurs Seat’ shown in the recent series ‘One Day’.

Glasgow comes in a close second

Glasgow is Scotland’s largest city with a rich industrial heritage came in at second with a score of 64. Once the centre of shipping and industry, Glasgow has since transformed into a modern metropolis. The average house price is nearly 100k cheaper than Edinburgh, sitting at a comfortable £182k. For couples that value the outdoors, Glasgow has 32 walking trails per 100k, a city with one of the most.

Newcastle upon Tyne

Newcastle ranked third with a score of 63. Newcastle is celebrated today for its blend of old and new, with landmarks like the Tyne Bridge and historic Grey Street. Newcastle might be one of the best places for couples looking to raise families the city has 59 schools per 100k and a high safety score of 62. Home to respected universities and a growing tech scene, Newcastle combines heritage and innovation in a unique and welcoming atmosphere.

The index explored other key factors that contribute to making a city the best for couples.

Cost of Living

A cost-of-living crisis has plagued the UK for the last few with inflation outpacing wage growth, this places pressure on couples as real incomes decline. As expected, London has the highest cost of living index at 83, with significant expenses placed on the cost of housing and entertainment. This is closely followed by Edinburgh and Brighton.

For couples looking the keep their outgoings down, Hull has the lowest cost of living index at just 53, followed by Stoke on Trent and Leicester.

Average House Price

Getting on the property ladder is a dream for all young couples, however this is becoming more and more difficult. Glasgow, Liverpool and Belfast are some of the largest cities in the UK where the average house price is still under £200k. For couples looking for the easiest city to get on the property ladder, the average house price in Hull is just £132,000.

Schools per 100k

For many families one of the biggest priorities to any move is finding decent schools. Access to decent schools is key to breaking cycles of poverty and ensuring equal opportunities for all.

Stoke on Trent has the most access to schools, with 65 per 100k people. Closely followed by Bradford with 63 per 100k.

A spokesperson from thortful commented. "When evaluating the best cities for married couples, it was important to consider factors like access to green space, schools and activities. Elements like this create a strong sense of community and truly enhance a couple's lifestyle and support their families' goals."